5 most underrated GTA games in the series

While the GTA series is largely famous and well-known throughout the world, there are some underrated GTA games that fans often forget about.

Underrated is a subjective term, but it should be noted that this article will focus more on the great GTA titles fans often forget or ignore. Likewise, great is a subjective term, but there are reasons why some games, like GTA 2, aren't talked about. They're not bad per se; they're just utterly unremarkable, which means they aren't underrated.

However, there are some legitimate GTA games fans underrate. It doesn't mean that the game was always underrated, just that it's underrated in the modern era. The game could've been applauded for how revolutionary it was then, but just as easily as technology advances, so do people's opinions about that game.

Five of the most underrated GTA games in the series

#5 - GTA III

GTA III is a strange case of a universally acclaimed game becoming underrated as the years go by. It's tied with GTA V as the second-highest rated GTA title at 97/100, and it was often praised for its revolutionary 3D open-world sandbox style.

However, GTA III is often mocked today for how archaic it is. It doesn't have GTA Vice City's charm, so it has even fewer fans than that game, despite sharing some problems. Objectively, it isn't better than some of the later titles, but that's not to say fans wouldn't be able to enjoy the game today.

#4 - GTA The Lost and Damned

GTA IV is quite popular and beloved by the GTA community, but most agree that The Lost and Damned is the weakest of that generation of titles. It's too gritty for some fans, and that the biker life isn't as interesting as a nightclub bouncer's life or a European immigrant's life.

The main protagonist dying pathetically in GTA V has also helped tarnish The Lost and Damned's legacy. However, fans looking for a darker entry in the series should be able to appreciate the story told through The Lost and Damned (and how it turns out for them in a later game).

#3 - GTA Liberty City Stories

GTA Liberty City Stories was one of the more forgettable sequels within the GTA series. That's not to say that it was bad, because objectively, there are worse titles with more acclaim. However, it came out immediately after GTA San Andreas, one of the most beloved GTA titles to date.

Considering it's nowhere near as memorable as that game, it's easy to see why fans underrate Liberty City Stories. Of course, Liberty City Stories does have a memorable cast fans often overlook as well.

#2 - GTA Vice City Stories

Fans love Vice City and are eagerly awaiting to see if GTA 6 will take place in Vice City. However, most fans haven't played Vice City Stories, in large part due to the limited platforms it was available in. It was never officially released on PC, and its status as a filler sequel also hurts some fans' perception of the game.

However, it's an excellent game that does enough to stand out on its own, especially with the ability to own several lucrative businesses (combined with the GTA San Andreas gang wars feature).

#1 - GTA Chinatown Wars

Fans often underrate the handheld GTA titles, but GTA Chinatown Wars is easily the best handheld GTA title. In fact, it's the best top-down Grand Theft Auto title by a large margin, as it modernizes that formula to bring it in line with modern GTA.

It's also overlooked that it's a part of the HD universe alongside GTA IV and GTA V, so its characters exist together in canon. Plus, it's the last Grand Theft Auto title on a Nintendo console as of February 2021.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.