The GTA franchise has seen levels of success that maybe only a couple of studios in the entire history of gaming has ever achieved. Studios would love to swap places with Rockstar on any given day, given their solid reputation and rapport with the fanbase (at least before GTA 5's announcement on PS5).

However, there is a huge amount of responsibility and pressure that comes with being a studio as massively successful as Rockstar. There is a constant need to stay on the toes, the cultural significance of the GTA titles, and the amount of expectations fans have come to expect.

This kind of pressure has proved to be the end of many famous studios, but Rockstar has persevered through and stayed resilient.

The problem with putting out cultural landmarks such as GTA is that even a slight creative left-turn or an odd gameplay choice results in massive backlash, or worse.

GTA Chinatown Wars: The most underrated game in the series

It is absolutely a stretch to call a game underrated when it is a part of the GTA franchise and sold millions of copies. But GTA Chinatown Wars, when compared with the rest of the series, stands out like a sore thumb.

That is no fault to the actual game itself, which was originally designed for the Nintendo DS and the PlayStation Portable, and is now available on mobile phones as well.

The game truly deserves more love from the fanbase, given its extremely intuitive gameplay and an endlessly entertaining business-sim.

The game is the perfect fit for Android and iOS devices as it is not as expansive as some of its console and PC counterparts. However, it can honestly be said that GTA Chinatown Wars has the best gameplay mechanic in all of the franchise.

It is rare that one sole game mechanics sticks out as the clear winner, but it does in Chinatown Wars. Players get to take part in a number of drug deals in the game with the ability to buy drugs from suppliers and sell them to dealers to make money.

This proved to be the game's best aspect and garnered controversy as well as extremely positive reviews from the critics. Therefore, in case players are looking for a fun GTA game that they can get into fairly easy just on their mobile devices, then GTA Chinatown Wars is all you're looking for.