5 best paid apps on the Apple App Store

The Apple App Store contains numerous interesting apps for iOS users. While a good number are available for free, others are paid apps. As expected, the paid apps have elaborate and unlockable features that offer plenty of options over the basic versions, allowing free reign on creativity and functionality.

Some apps provided by Apple have further in-app purchases that provide extended access to their exclusive features. The steady release of timely updates and bug fixes keeps these apps evolving and sustainable across multiple devices.

Even though this listicle could go on about more such apps, here are five of the most popular paid apps you can find on the Apple App Store.

NightCap Camera, Graphing Calculator, and three other paid apps on Apple App Store

1) NightCap Camera ($2.99)

Low-light imaging has always been a drawback of phone cameras. Many smartphones have been enhancing their camera apps and in-camera AI to produce higher quality night photos. Fortunately, the NightCap Camera on the Apple Appstore helps enhance low-light images by taking over the phone's camera with its customized AI.

ISO, being the pivotal point of night photography, is boosted by this app working alongside iPhone cameras. The long exposure mode creates beautiful motion blurs and image trails for an amazing visual effect. Besides these, the app also provides an astrophotography mode to capture star trails and more.

2) Graphing Calculator Plus ($4.99)

After fixing a few minor bugs, Graphic Calculator Plus has turned out to be one of the most powerful calculator apps on the Apple App Store for anyone who finds themselves in constant need of heavy calculations. From simple quick calculations to complex formulations, this calculator is completely stacked with numerous functions and math libraries.

Some of the offered features are as follows:

Basic Arithmetics

Advanced Equation solving

2D Graph

Statistics, Regression, and Test

Matrices

Programming, etc

As this calculator app boasts so many useful attributes, it's certainly a worthy paid app to purchase for your Apple devices.

3) Procreate Pocket ($5.99)

Perhaps the most popular app on the Apple App Store is the Procreate Pocket. Creative professionals worldwide have been using Procreate and Procreate Pocket for most of their illustration and graphic design projects.

Procreate Pocket is a graphic design app that offers an overabundance of customized tools and handmade brushes that can be used to create beautiful paintings, chic illustrations, and quick sketches. Furthermore, it's a top option for creating high-quality animations.

This pocket version is very handy for your iPhone devices to quickly put down your ideas for a basic structure that can be expanded at your leisure.

4) TurboScan Pro: PDF Scanner ($6.99)

Physical documents are quite easy to lose track of over time. To solve this problem, TurboScan Pro, which is available for purchase from the Apple App Store, helps you scan documents and organize them later. The app offers high-quality image scanning to capture every minute detail on important documents.

The app auto-detects the edges of the document and adjusts the sharpness of the scans accordingly. Even in poor lighting conditions, TurboScan Pro captures and processes well-lit and clear documents.

The stored files can be saved to the cloud and edited later accordingly. TurboScan Pro is a portable scanner useful for those who need to keep track of documents on a daily basis.

5) FL Studio Mobile ($9.99)

FL Studio Mobile is a one-stop virtual audio production app that provides a wide range of features for audio manipulation. Although its functionalities are quite limited in comparison to the desktop versions, the mobile app is still very useful for audio production on the go.

With its numerous instrumental samples, you can create, edit, and enhance sounds up to a certain degree of freedom. Pre-existing presets and projects can be directly opened and worked on here. The interface is intuitive and easy to use, letting you create and record audio from both internal and external sources.

While running that many features requires considerable processing power, which might be difficult for most smartphones, FL Studio Mobile is still a useful audio production and editing app for Apple devices.

The Apple App Store is filled with several apps that can come in handy in the user's day-to-day lives. These are just a few of the paid apps that are great to have on your Apple device.

