Top 5 gaming phones with good cameras in 2022

One of the most recent trends that have primarily affected the market for high-end smartphones is gaming phones. To achieve a pleasant gaming experience, mobile gamers on a budget must forgo other crucial qualities like an excellent camera and a lengthy battery life.

The situation has changed. Since so many businesses are concentrating on the gaming industry, many gaming phones are available that are great for gaming and give a long battery life in addition to a high-quality camera.

High-camera quality gaming phones

5) Redmi Notes 10s

Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Camera: 64 MP rear camera and 13 MP front camera

64 MP rear camera and 13 MP front camera Cost: $259

The Redmi Note 10S is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones and provides the best gaming experience thanks to its 8 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G95 gaming CPU. In addition to being a good gaming phone, it has a 64-megapixel rear camera to aid in taking high-quality pictures and movies.

Long-playing users won't have to worry about heat or battery life thanks to the 5000 mAh battery. It is undoubtedly one of the best budget gaming phones for titles like BGMI and Free Fire Max.

4) Samsung Galaxy M21

Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Camera: 48 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera

48 MP rear camera and 20 MP front camera Cost: $269

It's one of the most recent Galaxy M series devices. The Exynos 9611 SOC, which can produce respectable game performance, and the Galaxy M21's 6,000 mAh battery are its standout characteristics.

At this low price point, it's one of the top smartphones for games like COD Mobile and Free Fire MAX. A 20 MP front camera with good low-light performance complements the Galaxy M21's triple camera setup, which is led by a 48 MP back camera.

3) Samsung S21 Ultra

Battery: 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Camera: 108 MP rear camera and 40 MP front camera

108 MP rear camera and 40 MP front camera Cost: $788

The Samsung S21 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the greatest gaming smartphones for professional gamers who also wish to take quality images. Thanks to its enormous 4000 mAh battery life, it can handle even the most demanding uses for a whole day without requiring them to find a charging outlet.

Players may enjoy graphically demanding games like COD Mobile and Roblox without worrying about battery life or lag because of Snapdragon 888 and a 6.8-inch screen. It has a 40-megapixel front camera and a fantastic 108-megapixel rear camera.

2) OnePlus 10 Pro

Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Camera: 48 MP rear camera and 32 MP front camera

48 MP rear camera and 32 MP front camera Cost: $798

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company's most recent release and one of its top products. High-end games can be played in high graphics settings and a respectable 120 FPS thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship CPU.

With its 120Hz refresh rate and wireless charging features, the tablet can easily play games like Clash Royale and Fortnite.

The massive 5000 mAh battery life of the 10 Pro will be welcome news for potential purchasers. It contains a front camera with 32 megapixels and a back camera with 48 megapixels, allowing users to take stunning photos and videos in both good and bad lighting.

1) Google Pixel 6 Pro

Battery: 5003 mAh

5003 mAh Camera: 50 MP rear camera and 11.1 MP front camera

50 MP rear camera and 11.1 MP front camera Cost: $1099

This gaming phone deserves a spot on this list because it has the most recent Tensor chips, wireless charging capabilities, and a gorgeous display. Although it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a bespoke UI, the Google Pixel 6 Pro works well for gaming and everyday tasks.

The cameras are among the best on any gaming smartphone in 2022 and are great for the classic Pixel lineage. The phone's battery life and storage will allow gamers to broadcast graphically demanding games like BGMI and PUBG.

