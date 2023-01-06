Is the Google Pixel 6A worth buying in 2023?

Google released the Pixel 6A in July of last year to much fanfare. This excitement was because Google opted for the same form factor that their flagships were shipped with, and they also kept the Tensor processor for their mid-tier phone.

Even though the Pixel 6 series did come with some bugs and glitches upon release, most of them were ironed out by Google in subsequent updates.

Rjey @RjeyTech Pixel 6a is such a steal! Pixel 6a is such a steal! https://t.co/lYOU5ECT6i

Since the massively anticipated Pixel 7A is rumored for a Q3 release in 2023, Pixel 6A is still one of the few choices to consider for Android purists who want a clean and stable Android experience.

Note: The opinion expressed is of the writer.

The Pixel 6A is smooth and smart, with a streamlined UI that is rare in Android

Today’s smartphones are plenty 'smart,' but what Google has done on the Pixel is rarer still. Thanks to a dedicated TPU implemented on the chip. The device can be significantly ahead of the curve in machine learning. The Pixel 6A, like its older siblings, boasts smart AI features like call screening and object erasers on cameras.

Call screening can caption all calls received on the device. This enables you to read out menus well in advance on calls like assistance numbers. You can even tap on the selection shown on the Google assistant call-screening screen without having to revert to the dialler.

Even though the Pixel 6A only has a 60 Hz display, the UI still feels incredibly responsive and smooth to operate. This is all thanks to Google’s optimization, where the animations and effects feel smooth to the touch. On top of this streamlined performance, which has little to no jagged edges, Google also promises three years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

Even though Samsung provides four years of OS updates on its mid-range and flagship devices, Google ensures the fastest day-one updates.

Hardware wise the Pixel 6A is still up to the mark

Processor Tensor G1 with a dedicated machine learning and image processing core Cameras 12.2 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, and a 8 MP selfie shooter Battery 4410 mAh Display OLED 6.1 inches 60 Hz with Gorilla Glass 3 Software support will get updates till at least Android 15 Storage and RAM 128 GB and 6 GB Storage type UFS 3.1

Although compact, the 6A’s OLED display supports HDR and results in an engaging viewing experience. The colors aren’t muted or dull, and the small form factor enhances the screen's sharpness with a pixel-per-inch density of 429. The only downside to the display is the refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Admittedly, competing phones offer higher refresh rates, but if you are willing to sacrifice refresh rates for some truly unique and smart features, the Pixel 6A is tough to beat.

Google has also opted for UFS 3.1 storage with a capable and apt 6 GB RAM. The UFS 3.1 on the 6A makes the phone feel like a breeze while switching between apps or loading storage-intensive files that are unusually large.

Gorilla Glass 3 protection may not be the latest or the best, but it offers decent fall protection and better scratch resistance than the newer Gorilla Glass 5 and Victus. A good case is all you would need to ensure higher longevity for the device. The IP67 dust and water resistance is a welcome addition rarer in this price segment.

The 4410 mAh battery is also sufficient to last for an average day of use but only supports 18 W fast charging.

The camera system can go toe-to-toe with flagships

It is no fluke that the Pixel 6A was crowned the winner of a blind camera test by the renowned YouTube channel MKBHD. The participants were the top-of-the-line flagships like the iPhone 14 series, Galaxy S22 series, and even the Pixel 7 series.

This by no means implies that Pixel 6A has better cameras than modern flagships, but rather, it means the cameras perform so well that the difference is barely noticeable to the average user.

The 6A features a 12.2 MP wide sensor at the back and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies, Google Pixel uses an 8 MP camera that rises confidently to the task. The still image photography of 6A is fantastic with its natural saturation of colors, but one bone of contention is the videography.

It is not horrible, nor is it the best in the segment. The 6A has reliable cameras that are good for the most part, where you need to point and shoot.

While it is reasonable to wait for the Pixel 7A, anyone who urgently needs a phone with a minimalistic but smart approach to the UI, fast and capable internals, good updates, and longevity with reliable cameras shouldn’t be apprehensive about the Pixel 6A in 2023. They don’t come any better in mid-range.

Buy from Amazon.

Poll : 0 votes