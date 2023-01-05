Is the Google Pixel 7 Pro worth buying in 2023?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro was launched alongside its base (but flagship quality) variant, Pixel 7, back in October 2022. The former has won hearts worldwide with its impeccable features and is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, phones to be unveiled last year.

With 2022 closing its curtains and paving the way for 2023 to chime in, the community may be wondering about the Pixel 7 Pro's present relevance. After all, several major tech giants will soon be announcing brand new flagships that may feature better hardware, updated software, and extended official support.

Undoubtedly, it's difficult to dismiss Google's achievements in the smartphone department from last year. However, the sheer number of upcoming devices in this segment is bound to be confusing. This article will shed light on the different features that the Google Pixel 7 Pro offers and whether the flagship is worth purchasing in 2023.

Exploring the Google Pixel 7 Pro: Is the premium Android flagship worth buying in 2023?

The Google Pixel 7 series turned out to be one of the most applauded smartphone lineups in recent times. Despite spending only a few months on the market, both models have managed to impress tech enthusiasts and garner considerable sales.

Based on its age alone, the Pixel 7 Pro is still a strong choice for a flagship. The device also boasts incredible technical specifications, which further cements its relevance in 2023.

At the same time, Google may be planning to release a new Pixel lineup themselves, and possibly, a semi-flagship model in the Pixel 7 series as well, in 2023. A few competitors, including Samsung and OnePlus, are likely to announce their highly anticipated flagships as well.

With so many upcoming launches that could be worthy counters to last year's Google flagship, fans may be unsure if the Pixel 7 Pro is worth it.

Features

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google's custom Tensor G2 processor chip, the Titan M2 chip, and an efficient LPDDR5 8/12GB RAM that ensures incredible performance and security quotients. With a brilliant 6.7-inch OLED display, this device effortlessly delivers 1500 nits of brightness and supports the device's sturdy build quality.

Furthermore, the stock Android experience (v13 at launch) is definitely worth it. Google has already promised five years of security updates and three years of software updates for its Pixel devices. You can also avail of multiple color and storage variants with the Pixel 7 Pro model.

Above all, the Google Pixel 7 Pro dominates the camera segment, with many regarding it as the best smartphone for mobile photography so far. It features a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto sensor, backed by the powerful Google Camera.

Most importantly, the camera sensors are top-notch and are capable of capturing stunning photographs while ensuring solid color accuracy, all thanks to the tailored Tensor G2 chip. On the front, there's a 10.8 MP ultra-wide angle and primary camera sensor that ensures the prettiest selfies and accommodating group photos.

Lastly, the Google Pixel 7 Pro features an efficient battery, offering a full day's worth of battery life with regular usage. If you turn on the battery savings mode, it can last up to 72 hours longer.

Buy from Amazon.

Category Google Pixel 7 Pro Chipset Google Tensor G2, Titan M2 CPU Octa core (2.85 GHz, Dual core, Cortex X1 + 2.35 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 Display 6.7-inch OLED Brightness 1500 nits, 513 ppi Refresh Rate 120 Hz Weight 212 grams Rear Camera Resolution 50 MP f/1.85, Wide Angle (82° field-of-view), Primary Camera (25 mm focal length, 1.31" sensor size, 1.2µm pixel size) 12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (2.9" sensor size, 1.25µm pixel size) 48 MP f/3.5, Telephoto Camera (120 mm focal length, 2.55" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size) Front Camera Resolution 10.8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera (21 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size) Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Storage Type UFS 3.1 Wireless Charging Yes

Is buying the Google Pixel 7 Pro worth it in 2023?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is undoubtedly a worthy smartphone to pick up, even in 2023. It features a perfect balance between technical specifications and design, making it a powerful and good-looking device.

Although the Google Pixel 7 Pro has several pros, the Tensor G2 chip falls slightly behind in terms of performance and benchmark scores in comparison to its immediate competitors: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. Furthermore, some people feel that the 7 Pro's battery life is slightly unsatisfactory.

Samsung will soon introduce its premium S23 lineup, while OnePlus is already building up hype for its OnePlus 11 series. Apple is set to release the iPhone 15 lineup in 2023, giving tech savvies the option to grab an iOS flagship.

In 2023, companies like Samsung and OnePlus will equip the far more advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in their flagships. Apple may introduce the A17 chip this year, thereby improving its position in the performance sector. Anyone looking to grab a newer and faster flagship should likely wait for tech giants to deliver on their early 2023 plans.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has featured considerable discounts over the Holiday season and is expected to be sold for lower than its release price in 2023. Besides its impeccable camera, smart processor, reliable security, and brilliant display, the inevitable price drop is a good enough reason to grab the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Ultimately, it boils down to one's requirements and choice. If you're looking for the fastest flagship in 2023, we recommend waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S23 or the OnePlus 11, both of which will be globally launched in February this year.

Google is also expected to release the semi-flagship variant in the Pixel 7 series, the 7A, in mid-2023. This could be a great option for those looking for an affordable but modern smartphone.

All said, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is a good device to grab in early 2023, when most of Google’s competitors are yet to make a revelation about their new flagship lineups.

Poll : 0 votes