Google officially reveals the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro - Specs, prices, release date, and more

The Google Pixel 7 and its Pro variants are finally here, and the tech giant seems to have hit the bullseye, atleast on paper. With the official specifications now out, enthusiasts can have some idea of what to expect from the flagship device. More importantly, all the relevant information related to acquiring the products has also been handed out.

The Pixel series has become a well-known brand, allowing Google to get the lion's share of the flagship mobile space. Built on Android, the devices are seen by many as an answer to Apple's iPhone series, with no expenses spared. The Pixel series is known for its outstanding features for those who don't mind paying a premium.

Enthusiasts have been excited to discover what the Google Pixel 7 and its Pro variant will offer users. Rumors have been frequent over the last few months, with thick speculation all over the internet. Thanks to the official reveal, potential buyers can have the exact information.

The Google Pixel 7 comes with advanced hardware over the last generation without a big bump in price

The biggest talking point of the new Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is the new Tensor G2 chip. The Pixel series has always been fitted with Google's custom processors, and the G2 is even more refined than previous renditions. Combined with the Titan M2 security, users can expect a supreme level of security with the product.

That's not all, as the new device also shines in other areas. A huge strength of the device is its camera, and Google left no stone unturned in showcasing what users can expect. With good technology on mobile devices becoming necessary, Google has provided a dual-camera setup on the base version.

The Pro version goes one step further with a triple-lens setup that even features a telephoto zoom lens. They can click stunning photographs with different effects applied live while clicking the snaps. Overall, users can expect a sublime level of photography with both the Google Pixel 7 and its more premium variant.

Google has also ensured that there won't be any power shortage as the adaptive technology will run the device for 24 hours. Under the Extreme Battery Savings settings, it can extend for up to 72 hours if a user feels it is necessary.

Available in three enigmatic colors, the Google Pixel 7 is available at $599 for the unlocked 128 GB variant. It goes up by $100 if users want bigger internal storage, and Google offers 256 GB for such buyers.

Unlike the 6.3" display of the Google Pixel 7, the Pro variant comes with a larger 6.7" screen. While it enjoys similar features, there are upgrades in multiple departments, including greater camera options. The better features come at a cost as the variant starts at $899.

Both models are now up for pre-order in the United States and will gradually be expanded to other areas. The time it takes to deliver the product will vary across regions, and buyers can get an estimate based on their zip codes when ordering.

