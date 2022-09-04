Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro expected release date, rumored specs, and more

The Google Pixel 7 is the tech giant's upcoming product that is all set to take the premium smartphone market by storm. Over the years, Google has made its iconic device a staple in the flagship segment, and the legacy is set to continue.

Up until now, Google has been tight-lipped about developing the next model. That hasn't stopped speculation based on previous versions that are already in circulation. The Pixel brand has come a long way, and the Google Pixel 7 will be the next chapter of that journey.

As usual, there will be two variants - standard and Pro, with the latter being the more premium option. While a higher price will come with better features to balance it out, most importantly, prospective buyers will need to know what kind of features they will be getting their hands on.

While little information has been revealed, social media and leaks have allowed for greater transparency about what's coming soon.

Google Pixel 7 will continue the brand's flagship series and hope to build on the success of the previous models

The Google Pixel 7 is expected to take the series to the next level as the company has made massive promises. Google confirmed the standard and pro versions earlier in May, and fans have since been quite excited.

Based on trends in the past and leaks on social media, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be released around October 13-15. There could also be a launch event as Google could keep a pre-order window for fans. However, Google hasn't given a release date, so readers are requested to wait for the official confirmation.

Safwan AhmedMia @SuperSaf Google continues to be the worst at preventing leaks 🤦🏽‍♂️ Here’s a full unboxing of a real retail unit of the Google Pixel 7 Pro Google continues to be the worst at preventing leaks 🤦🏽‍♂️ Here’s a full unboxing of a real retail unit of the Google Pixel 7 Pro 😂 https://t.co/zvLBAiSaED

Price will be another exciting feature that fans will have to wait for. The Google Pixel 6 was priced at $599, while the Pixel 6 Pro was priced at $899. As mentioned earlier, the pro version is a premium experience with higher costs. The Google Pixel 7 and its pro variant could maintain a similar price range despite a global chip shortage.

There won't be a sea of changes in looks and design, although some rumors hint at a much more compact structure. The camera module is expected to change, so that will be one area that will require detailed introspection.

As for displays, the Google Pixel 7 is likely to have a 6.3" screen, with the Pro going with a larger 6.7". To power the device, Google will once again use its proprietary Tensor chips. However, this will be the second generation of the chips, and it remains to be seen how much improvement is there in the performance.

It will now be a matter of time before fans get the official details if the middle of October is indeed when the device launches and fans shouldn't have to wait long now. There have been rumors of an "Ultra" version as well. It will be interesting to see how many of the rumors turn out to be accurate, and whether the Google Pixel 7 will be able to indeed deliver on its promises.

