Google Pixel 7: Everything known about it so far

Leaks and rumors about the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have taken over the internet in the past few months. As we advance towards October, the month of the upcoming Pixel launch event, fans are getting more excited.

The Pixel 7 series' camera specs, design, and hardware specs have already been leaked or revealed by Google.

A recent report by a source leaked the pre-order, release, and sale date of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 series: Rumored specs, release, pre-order, and sale dates

Design and specs

Like every other year, in 2022, Google will initially launch a Pixel 7 and a 7 Pro model. Rumors about a third Google Pixel 7 Ultra model have been leaked by the 9to5Google team.

Mishaal Rahman @MishaalRahman Pixel 6 Pro @ 100% brightness: 500 nits

Pixel 7 Pro @ 100% brightness: 600 nits



Pixel 6 Pro w/ HBM: 800 nits

Pixel 7 Pro w/ HBM: 1000 nits



This is all at 100% APL, so HBM at lower APL probably exceeds 1200 nits.



Starting with the display, there will only be a few changes from the Pixel 6 series. Both the models will have LTPO AMOLED displays with HDR 10+ support. But this year, the Pro model may come with a brighter Samsung S6E3HC4 panel with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.

The Pixel 7 is supposed to come with a 6.3" 90Hz 1080 x 2400p panel, and the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in a 6.7" 120Hz 1440 x 3120p panel.

Coming to the chipset, both Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will use an upgraded Tensor chip this year. This new Tensor chip GS201, with codename 'Cloudripper,' is rumored to use the same 4+2+2 triple-tier CPU layout as the first-gen Tensor chip.

There will be four low-performance cores based on Cortex A55, two mid and two high-performance cores for CPU-intensive tasks. The Samsung 5300 Exynos Modem will handle the connectivity.

Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ @Za_Raczke 📸 I have obtained info about camera hardware configurations on several upcoming Google Pixel devices. While this isn't as important as Google's software - obviously - it still reveals some interesting changes. Thread 🧵 📸 I have obtained info about camera hardware configurations on several upcoming Google Pixel devices. While this isn't as important as Google's software - obviously - it still reveals some interesting changes. Thread 🧵👇 https://t.co/sPCcT6WjPa

Recently, a famous leaker revealed lots of information about the Google Pixel 7 series camera hardware through a series of tweets. The leaks suggest that Google may use the same GN1 primary sensor and IMX381 ultra-wide sensor from the Pixel 6 series on the Pixel 7 series devices.

However, they are supposed to change the font camera to an 11 MP Samsung 3J1 sensor on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both Pixel smartphones might be able to record 4K videos with the front camera.

Also, the Pixel 7 Pro might flaunt a new Samsung GM1sensor over last year's Sony IMX586.

In terms of looks, the upcoming Pixel devices will be similar to the Pixel 6 series. Both Pixel phones will now sport aluminum camera visors. The base variant will have a single large cutout, and the Pro variant will have two cutouts. A separate cutout will house the telephoto camera.

A report by another source, based on Google's patent, suggested that the Google Pixel 7 series might bring an under-display selfie camera.

Analysts are also expecting a slimmer body this year.

As for the colors, Google has already revealed that the Pixel 7 will sport three color variants: Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass. And the Pro version will come in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel.

Release, pre-order, and sale date

A popular analyst recently leaked that Google Pixel 7 series might launch on October 6. The pre-order will also begin on the same date. He also claimed that Google might start shipping the devices from October 13.

