5 best gaming phones in 2022: Top smartphones to buy right now

Due to the numerous official competitions that game companies organize, gaming phones are still a relatively new phenomenon. Playing high-graphic-intensive games like COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile requires the most robust hardware to guarantee players the best gaming experience free from lag, heat, and battery difficulties.

Therefore, to enhance their gaming experience, professionals should use gaming smartphones. Good gaming mobiles offer the best in-game graphics, sound, and other features, improving the gaming experience.

Five most powerful gaming phones in 2022

5) OnePlus 10 Pro

Cost: $646

$646 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Undoubtedly, one of the best gaming phone producers in the world is OnePlus, which regularly releases premium gadgets for die-hard gamers. The company's newest model, the OnePlus 10 Pro, has a powerful battery that makes it ideal for titles like Clash of Clans and BGMI.

The goal of this Android phone's specifications, including 8 GB of RAM and an Octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, is to improve the user's gaming experience. The OnePlus 10 Pro is not only one of the greatest gaming phones but also an affordable option that won't break the bank.

4) Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro 5G

Cost: $599

$599 Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

The new gaming phone from Nubia is the Red Magic 6S Pro 5G. Running on the most recent version of Android 12, it is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, enhancing the gaming experience when playing games like Fortnite and BGMI.

It has 128 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM, though an SD card cannot be placed inside. With a 4500 mAh battery and a refresh rate of 165 Hz, this game smartphone is perfect for players.

3) ASUS Rog 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

$1589 Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

The Asus ROG 5S Pro will undoubtedly be on any list of the best gaming smartphones because it is a gaming monster ideal for professional gamers. The 18 GB RAM and Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 CPU will provide users with the most satisfactory gaming experience.

Professionals will profit from the gaming giant's 512 GB internal storage, 144 Hz refresh rate, and 6.7-inch display screens while playing PUBG and Genshin Impact.

The phone supports 65W rapid charging and has a sizeable 6000 mAh battery. It utilizes Android 11-based UI with ROG UI.

2) Redmi Note 10S

Cost: $259

$259 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

The Redmi Note 10S is one of the most potent gaming smartphones thanks to its 6 GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G95 gaming CPU, enabling it to provide the most incredible gaming experience imaginable. It allows users to play titles at 90 frames per second without freezing.

Gamers who play for extended hours won't have to worry about heat or battery life, courtesy of its 5000 mAh battery. Thanks to its 90 Hz refresh rate game display screen, it is undoubtedly one of the best inexpensive gaming phones for Clash of Clans and Free Fire Max.

1) Samsung Galaxy S22

Cost: $799

$799 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Samsung Galaxy S22 provides a dependable Android experience, is quick, and has anti-illness capabilities. A slight improvement on the camera, CPU, and build quality while maintaining the best features of the S21 results in a decent Android tablet.

Thanks to its Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 gaming CPU and 8 GB of RAM, it is the ideal gadget for gaming. The 5000 mAh battery life allows players to play games like Fortnite and Clash Royale for extended periods without experiencing heating problems.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

