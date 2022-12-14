10 best phones of 2022

This year has undoubtedly been eventful in the mobile phone industry, with several giants launching unique products and concepts. Many flagship and semi-flagship devices deserve mentions on the "best of 2022" list.

This article lists some of the most successful flagship and semi-flagship devices released throughout 2022.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

The Google Pixel Pro 7, Motorola Edge+, and 8 other amazing Android/iOS phones of 2022

1) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

This year's flagship from Apple has unsurprisingly turned many heads owing to its premium features. Powered by the A16 bionic chip and represented by a beautiful 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with Apple's best mobile cameras, solid battery life, superfast 5G cellular connectivity, and more.

Despite its feature-rich state and impeccable quality, the device's price tag is pretty upsetting and the exact opposite of "affordable." Many would choose to go for its lesser-priced variant, the 14 Pro, or the basic devices in the series, the 14 and 14 Plus. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the best phone among them all.

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max here.

2) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

When it comes to flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S series holds an excellent reputation among tech savvies. This year's S22 series garnered several praises from fans owing to unbeatable features, such as updated camera specs and high-grade performance.

The S22 Ultra is the topmost device in the Galaxy S22 series. It surpasses the S22 and the S22+ in terms of battery life, camera specs, storage options, display size, and more. Anyone looking to grab an Android-based flagship close to Apple's 2022 flagship can go for the S22 Ultra, which is relatively pocket-friendly and a lot more versatile in terms of features.

Get the Samsung S22 Ultra here.

3) Google Pixel Pro 7

Google's 2022 flagship is a fabulous choice for anyone comfortable with the stock-Android experience. Powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor chip, a Titan M2 security co-processor, and a 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, the 6.7-inch Pixel Pro 7 is a powerhouse that also offers a large battery life.

The Pixel Pro 7 is undoubtedly a more affordable flagship for tech savvies looking to skip the pricier options from Apple and Samsung. With this flagship, one can expect a heavily-equipped pro camera system, a very clean and fast UI, the highest security measures, and more.

Get the Google Pixel Pro 7 here.

4) OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus is a popular consumer electronics brand, manufacturing some of the best Android mobile series since its inception. Battery life and fast charging features have been the selling point for OnePlus devices, and the 10 Pro isn't a rule-breaker.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features the Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) processor chip, an Adreno 730 GPU, two RAM capacity options (8GB, 12GB), and storage options up to 512GB. It also has an advanced camera system, carrying triple sensors and massive possibilities due to OnePlus's attractive collaboration with Hasselblad.

Get the OnePlus 10 Pro here.

5) iPhone SE (2022)

This "tiny" iPhone shouldn't be underestimated; it is as much of a powerhouse as some flagship devices. Powered by a relevant A15 bionic chip, the 2022 iPhone SE features great technical specs and camera features under its 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display hood.

The iPhone SE 2022 is great for those looking for an ergonomic grip on a modern mobile device, smooth performance, and a great mobile camera. It also sports a much more affordable price compared to the flagships in the iPhone 14 series.

Get the Apple iPhone SE 2022 here.

6) Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

Looking for an Android mobile device for the best gaming experience? The Asus ROG 6 Pro is guaranteed to quench every gamer's needs, provided they adjust to its cons.

Featuring strong connectivity standards, a humongous battery life, and a beautiful AMOLED display that supports up to a 175Hz refresh rate, the ROG 6 Pro is designed to impress and deliver seamless performance.

However, photography fans may not be happy with the ROG 6 Pro's triple camera system, which isn't at par with other flagships, even if the device is pretty pricey. Long-term ROG users may notice that thermal management on the 6 Pro isn't as good.

7) Google Pixel 6A

This semi-flagship device from the California-based tech giant won several hearts due to its premium features at a cut-price quote. Powered by Google Tensor (5 nm) chipset, a 6GB RAM, and a decent battery life, the Pixel 6A establishes its superiority in the mid-range semi-flagship segment.

Launched in mid-2022, the Pixel 6A is undoubtedly one of the best mobile devices released this year. It is great for casual photography, light gaming, everyday mobile-friendly tasks, and even some amount of multitasking.

Get the Google Pixel 6A here.

8) Motorola Edge+

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a clean Android 12 operating system, and triple high-resolution cameras, the Motorola Edge+ is an Android powerhouse in terms of specs. The 6.7" 144Hz OLED display supports HDR10+ recording and Dolby Atmos audio, letting you capture all your best moments.

All features considered, the Moto Edge+ is one of the best devices to be launched this year. After all, the massive 108 MP camera sensor and an immersive, beautiful Endless Edge display make the device extremely worth the price.

Get the Motorola Edge+ here.

9) Oppo Find X5 Pro

Launched in early 2022, the Oppo Find X5 Pro was one of the first Android flagships that showed up in the market. It runs on a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset and 8/12GB RAM and features an exciting Hasselblad-based camera system, making it a wholesome device for most tech enthusiasts.

Even though the camera system comes with Hasselblad features, there are a few cases where the Oppo Find X5 Pro underperforms. The battery life is also pretty average on this one. However, the device features excellent build quality, a great display, and a versatile selfie camera.

10) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 features an unconventional design, much like the iconic flip phones from the 1990s. Tech fans looking to go for a unique-looking flagship can grab the bending device from Samsung, which is also feature-packed, ergonomic, and performance-ready.

Although the design may appear delicate, the device is pretty sturdy with high durability standards. It also offers premium camera features, a pretty display, and more specs that suit all kinds of users.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 here.

This list contains the top-performing devices from this year. However, one may run into a better-suited mobile device that isn't mentioned on this list. Ultimately, it all boils down to one's personal requirements for a mobile phone.

Poll : 0 votes