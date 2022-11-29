Oppo Find N2 launch anticipated soon: Expected specs, features, price, and more

The rumored Oppo Find N2 has slowly become a hot topic in the dawning age of ultra-premium foldable devices, which started with Samsung's foldables a few years ago. Many leaks are pointing to a possible launch of the model in the upcoming month of December.

The niche segment of foldables has grown over the years, something even Apple didn't anticipate. With Samsung leading the charge, it was only natural for a second player to join the party, and if leaks are anything to go by, Oppo is coming at it strongly.

To compete with the best, one has to offer the best. As leaks have started to pour in, they suggest that Oppo is truly serious about its second generation of foldables.

Note: This article aims to discuss the rumored Oppo Find N2 based on available leaks.

Oppo Find N2's expected features, hardware details, pricing, and more

Hardware details

According to leaks on Twitter, the Find N2 may feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as its main APU and come with 12 GB RAM on board. The latest Snapdragon offering from Qualcomm seems to have addressed a lot of heat issues that plagued its prior generation by reducing the clock speed of the new processor.

Additionally, if more Twitter leaks are to go by, the Oppo Find N2 may get a Samsung E6 Amoled to power its display. The leaks seem to suggest a 5.54 inch 2120x1080p screen on the outside, and a foldable screen with a resolution of 1920x1792p on the inside. The screen may also feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo Find N2 may feature a 32MP selfie camera on each screen, along with a 50MP Sony IMX800 camera, a 48MP ultrawide, and two 32MP telephoto units on the outside chassis.

Moreover, a 4520mah battery with a fast-charging speed of 67W has also been suggested in the leaks. As for the operating system, the information indicates Color OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Expected features in the Find N2

Photography has always been a major focus of the brand that is Oppo, and going by the leaks, it shouldn't be a stretch to assume that with the Find N2, they will sell this device as one of the best camera experiences out there. Their custom MariSillicon X chip may be the ace in their hands, along with the Hasselblad partnership, to tackle the competition.

Only further testing after a possible release will answer if these camera features are worth the price of admission.

The offered storage technology possibly indicates UFS 3.1, the latest standard at present. The device may also feature the latest Bluetooth and WiFi options, 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E, respectively.

Possible pricing of the device

According to the leaks posted on Twitter, the pricing seems to suggest a sub-$900 pricing for the Oppo Find N2 device. If the company wants to compete with Samsung and beat them in their own game, they will need to aggressively price their foldable going into the second generation.

Combined with a well-optimized and reliable operating system, tech enthusiasts who are in the market for ultra-premium foldable devices may want to wait with baited breath.

