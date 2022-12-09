Google Play Games beta announced at TGA 2022, set to offer gamers the chance to play mobile titles on PC

Google will now allow gamers to play mobile titles on PC via the Play Games beta. The feature is currently in open beta in select regions. Players can use their mice and keyboards to control their favorite games on smartphones.

A trailer for the Play Games beta was released a few weeks ago, and it was also showcased at The Game Awards 2022. Google promises widescreen support and has baked multiple games into the service for this open beta.

The company does not yet have a global release date for the Play Games beta on PC. Thus, gamers in regions that have not received the open beta will have to wait.

More details on how to play mobile games on PC with Google Play Games beta

The biggest selling point of the upcoming Play on PC feature via Play Games beta is the support for a bigger screen and automatic progress sync. Google mentions that the service will come with "optimized graphics." Thus, PC gamers can expect a streamlined experience in mobile video games.

Players' video game libraries will be synced to their Google accounts. This will allow gamers to switch devices seamlessly. One can start a game on a mobile, play it on their PC for some time, and then continue on their mobile again.

Based on information from the official website, every video game is optimized on PC with the help of developers. This will standardize the experience and ensure it stays close to what the creators originally intended.

Google has scanned every game for potential system risks as well. Thus, players can be assured of security.

The feature will also bring in Google Play points to this feature. Thus, for every purchase and subscription, gamers will earn points on PCs, as they do on smartphones.

Although the minimum bar for entry into playing mobile games on PCs is quite low, here are the recommended system requirements for the Play Games beta:

CPU: Any octa-core processor GPU: Any gaming-grade GPU like Geforce MX450 RAM: 8 GB of system memory Storage: 20 GB of SSD Hardware virtualization support OS: Windows 10 v2004 or above

Currently, the beta is only available in a few select regions. These include:

Australia Brazil Canada Hong Kong Indonesia Korea Malaysia Mexico Philippines Singapore Taiwan Thailand United States

Players outside these regions will have to wait until Google adds support. The company has announced that it will add more regions soon.

Play Games PC will begin officially rolling out in the above regions first. The feature will expand to other regions soon.

Over 50 games are currently available in the beta, and more will be added soon.

