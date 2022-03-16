Google makes F1 debut, signs deal with McLaren

Technology mammoth Google has signed a deal with McLaren and is set to make its debut in F1. The tech giant might play a significant role in the resurgence of the historic team, which is once again finding good form.

The Alphabet Inc-owned company is set to be another one of the team's technology partners, alongside cybersecurity expert Darktrace. The development comes from Sky News and while the value of the deal is currently unknown, it is possible that Google's search engine data could help the Woking-based team in their endeavor to rise back to the top steps of the sport. The search engine giant will likely push for prominent usage of Chrome Android-based devices within the team.

While it is still unclear exactly what provoked Google to make its debut in the sport, many believe it is due to McLaren's current CEO Zak Brown. The American boss is partly responsible for the team's current fan following, with many anticipating a possible title charge in the coming years.

Under Brown, the team from Woking has reportedly increased its annual income to well over £100 million, with brands such as Dell Technologies, Cisco, and Coca-Cola all being close to the team.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo tested positive for COVID-19 during Bahrain pre-season testing period

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo had tested positive for the coronavirus amidst the pre-season tests in Bahrain. The Australian missed the all-important testing days in Bahrain, giving Lando Norris the seat instead.

The team spoke about the Australian's health condition, stating:

“McLaren Racing can confirm that after feeling unwell from Wednesday onwards in Bahrain, Daniel Ricciardo has now returned a positive PCR test for covid-19. Daniel is therefore continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations.”

Ricciardo showed symptoms before the start of the pre-season testing period but tested negative for the highly-contagious virus which is making its rounds. Teammate Lando Norris was called in to replace the Australian, giving him some well-needed rest.

While many fans feared that Ricciardo would miss the season opener in Bahrain, the team from Woking confirmed that he would be taking part in the first race as planned due to his improving health. The team said:

“Under these regulations Daniel will be released in time for next weekend’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery. Following this, we can confirm that Lando Norris will remain in the MCL36 for the final day of the official pre-season test in Bahrain tomorrow.”

With another exciting season of F1 right around the corner, fans are holding their breath as multiple teams seem to have developed competent cars. Catch the action live as F1 goes to Bahrain this weekend.

