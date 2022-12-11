iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro: Which is the better buy this Holiday Sale?

Two of the best flagship phones from two major brands will be up for grabs at the upcoming Holiday Sale. With the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro representing the best of iOS and Android, they are easy choices for anyone looking for a solid flagship device this holiday season.

Tomi @GadgetsBoy #iPhone14ProMax iPhone 14 Pro Max (left) vs Pixel 7 Pro (right) portrait mode … which one is better? #Pixel7Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max (left) vs Pixel 7 Pro (right) portrait mode … which one is better? #Pixel7Pro #iPhone14ProMax https://t.co/noEIwnXbnJ

Apple has refined their line-up with the iPhone 14 series and included some long-awaited features such as the Always On display, which has been present on Android devices for at least half a decade.

Google, on the other hand, drew serious flak for its Pixel 6 series phones last year. The software giant's 2021 devices were riddled with frustrating bugs that scared away quite a few Android purists. With the arrival of their Pixel 7 series of phones, Google seems to have turned the corner.

The Pixel 7 series is a refined, polished, and dependable Android experience. It wouldn’t be wrong to call the newer Pixels the iPhone equivalents in Android, thanks to their optimisation, all because Google, like Apple, now controls both the hardware and software.

It's natural to be confused about which flagship to invest in this Holiday Sale season, since the modern-day consumer is spoiled for choice. To make this decision easier, this article will go over various important details of these two modern phones and compare what each of them offers.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max or Pixel 7 Pro, which is the right choice this Holiday Sale?

The two phones couldn’t differ more in hardware

Interestingly, both of these flagship devices employ in-house silicons from the two OEMs. Apple has equipped its iPhone 14 Pro Max with an A16 bionic, which Apple claims to be the fastest chip available on the market.

If hardware-intensive applications such as Photoshop and Adobe Video are one’s priority, then the A16 is your best bet. The processor smoothly and easily sails through these applications, making the iPhone an excellent option for the upcoming Holiday Sale.

Google, on the other hand, has focused on AI and Machine learning in its Tensor 2 chipset. When comparing the two flagships, the Pixel is certainly the smarter device. Thanks to the dedicated Machine learning hardware on the Tensor 2, the Pixel 7 Pro is capable of extremely accurate voice typing inputs, so much so that one can even dictate punctuation usage.

Google has also offered intelligent call screenings that's useful for those who make and receive several calls during an average day. Besides this, both phones use LTPO OLED displays for brilliant colors and vibrancy, with Apple offering ceramic shield glass protection and Google opting for Victus from Corning Gorilla Glass.

It's worth noting that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a brighter screen with 2000 nits of peak brightness in comparison to the 1500 nits on the Pixel 7 Pro. Although 1500 nits is more than sufficient for outdoor usage, the iPhone's screen offers almost 30% better readability outdoors. Nevertheless, screen brightness won't be an issue if readers choose either of these devices as their Holiday Sale purchase.

Camera capabilities differ in different categories

The Pixel series has been the champion of photography for quite some time. Although the title of 'best camera phone' changes with the release of every new camera-focused phone, the Pixel has been consistently reliable in still image capture over the last few years, and it’s no different this year.

If you want to take the best picture possible, especially during holiday outings, the Pixel 7 Pro is the best option to grab at the Holiday Sale. Unfortunately, video capture is where the Pixel was lacking, but Google seems to have improved things significantly this time around.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is no slouch in photography. In fact, if the Pixel 7 Pro didn't exist, one wouldn’t be wrong in stating that the iPhone 14 series offers the best camera in terms of photography. Furthermore, it's video capture where the iPhone 14 Pro Max truly shines. Apple's device beats Google’s offering fairly easily when videography is the testing parameter.

For people who prefer photos over videos, they should pick the Pixel 7 Pro in the Holiday Sale, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max should be the choice of people more invested in videography.

Software comes down to individual preference

There's no easy way to state which is the better OS, as the Android vs iOS debate has been raging ever since the two OS became mainstream choices.

For people wishing for a minimalistic but reliable experience, iOS offers all the bells and whistles to fully utilize the flagship's powerful hardware without any hassles. Similarly, the modern-day Android experience has become incredibly reliable and efficient as well, while offering more flexibility than iOS.

Apple also offers longer support in software updates than the Pixel, something that's always worth considering. Users who have already invested in the Apple ecosystem should likely continue opting for iOS as Apple devices work seamlessly together.

For those who work more with a PC and who require every flexibility feature offered by an Android device, they should consider the Pixel 7 Pro instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at this year's Holiday Sale.

Battery life and pricing

It’s a testament to the ever-changing technology of modern times that many have forgotten about the weak battery life of Apple devices from just a few years ago. However, since the release of the iPhone 12, the situation has shifted massively in Apple’s favor. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the king of battery life, as it consistently offers more uptime than its Android counterparts.

This doesn't mean that the Pixel 7 Pro has poor battery life. Both of these devices can easily last an average user's entire day's worth of usage and then some. Nevertheless, Apple’s latest offering lasts longer than the Pixel, but the Android flagship does come with a faster charging speed than the iPhone.

Finally, the Pixel 7 Pro is significantly cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, by about $300. This fact alone could be the deciding factor for many flagship enthusiasts during this year's Holiday Sale.

Ultimately, the question one needs to ask is whether entry into Apple’s 'walled garden' is worth the sky-high price that one has to pay. Apple's latest phone does offer longer support and better battery life than the Pixel, but loses out significantly on features that Android users have been enjoying for several years now.

The final choice boils down to individual preferences, but it's difficult to go wrong with either option as a flagship purchase this Holiday Sale.

