5 best trustworthy VPN for private browsing in 2022

If you are looking for a reliable and secure way to keep your online activities private while browsing the web in 2022, a VPN is your best bet. Virtual private networks let the user hide their IP address and encrypt their data so they can browse the web anonymously. They can be especially useful when you're using public Wi-Fi.

Virtual private networks have become an integral part of modern internet security. They provide an extra layer of protection when browsing the internet. With ransomware, phishing, and other malicious attacks on the rise, it’s essential to ensure one's online activities are safe and secure.

This article will offer a look at the top five most trusted and reliable options for private browsing in 2022. From network speeds to security features, it'll cover all elements that tech-savvy folks like you should consider when selecting the right option for you.

5 Best VPN services to consider in 2022

1) Proton VPN

ProtonVPN handles everything. Along with the typical features, it offers multi-hop connections and access to the Tor network. For a better user experience, it also has a redesigned app interface. Even if the pricing of the core product is dead-on average, it provides one of the finest free membership plans.

It's also worth mentioning the developer has just updated the complete range of its products. If you have a subscription, you may now access Proton Mail, a secure email service; free accounts are included in this.

Its recently launched Stealth function is especially useful and is intended to give more protection to users in certain countries where one's data might be particularly at risk.

2) Nord VPN

With its Virtual Private Network, NordVPN has long adopted a "kitchen sink" strategy that contains a bit of everything. It has always offered capabilities like access to Tor and multi-hop connections, both of which are still uncommon among its rivals.

In a relatively new market, Nord has also succeeded in establishing itself as a major player that acquires other businesses and introduces brand-new products on top of upgrades. To its credit, the VPN has consistently been a reliable offering. It has maintained a uniform and contemporary look across all the platforms it supports for many years. Additionally, it doesn't shy away from change, being among the first providers to completely adopt the new WireGuard protocol.

3) Surfshark

Despite being relatively new to the market, Surfshark made an immediate impact with a sleek product that iterated swiftly to keep up with the competition. Although it lacks some of the capabilities of its rivals, it does support the WireGuard protocol and offers multi-hop connections.

It begs comparison to another blue option, NordVPN, due to its blue color design and higher-than-average monthly fee. Although the business just acquired Surfshark, both entities continue to run separately. Further growing, Surfshark now charges extra for antivirus protection.

4) Tunnel Bear

With its amusingly themed bear interface, vibrant colors, and constrained list of functions, TunnelBear might be easy to disregard. It also lacks a lot of the power featured in our top picks. However, there are areas where this VPN shines.

This option is a fantastic alternative for anyone who is not experienced with Virtual Private Networks because it is very simple to use and offers a limited free membership option. Additionally, TunnelBear has one of the most open audit procedures in the sector, making it a brand you can rely on.

5) Mozilla VPN

The Firefox browser and Mozilla's support for a freely accessible internet are what the company is best known for. With the backing of a non-profit, this VPN lacks the same reasons for data collection as other businesses; therefore, it has searched for alternative means of generating revenue and membership fees for its service.

Mozilla is simple to use but surprisingly stylish, making it a wonderful option for anybody in need of a Virtual Private Network It should be noted that this VPN is powered by the Mullvad. Hence, it includes great security and privacy features as well. Moreover, all of your money goes to help a non-profit, even though it does cost more than Mullvad.

