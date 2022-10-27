Is Google Chrome the best browser in 2022?

In the early 2010s, the Google Chrome browser replaced more traditional browsers such as Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox as the industry standard and currently dominates the online browser market. Google Chrome is quick and simple to use and has the biggest collection of browser add-ons. In this article, we look at whether Chrome still tops the list.

A quick and pristine web browser is ideal. You don't want a lot of fat that will slow down your system and make online sites load slowly. Speed is great, but security should come first. Your data should be protected from trackers, hackers, and online eavesdroppers through the internet browser you use.

In the end, a browser ought to be your interactive window through which you experience the World Wide Web — a picture frame that ought never to divert your attention from the scene in front of you.

Pros of the Google Chrome web browser

By no means is Chrome a subpar browser. Contrary to popular belief, it is a fantastic browser with a vast add-on library, cross-platform compatibility and syncing, amazing autofill capabilities, and some wonderful tools for web developers.

It supports safe DNS lookups for compatible providers (Google's own public DNS is one of them) and may alert you if your email has been compromised. It also filters a lot of hazardous mixed materials, such as scripts and pictures, over otherwise secure connections. The WebXR API for AR and VR is available too. On the esthetic front, don't overlook Chrome's dark mode either, which makes surfing more comfortable at night.

The fastest web browser available for Windows is Google Chrome. In most user scenarios, it outperformed the opposition, beating even Microsoft's most recent Edge browser — which is now based on Chromium.

Chrome also outperforms Safari on Macs in terms of performance. Chrome is a fantastic alternative to Safari, although its problems with data harvesting are rather troubling. Microsoft Edge or Safari could be a better option if you're concerned about how Google utilizes your data.

Cons of the Google Chrome web browser

One fundamental fault permeates all of Google's services, including Chrome – the company's privacy procedures, or lack thereof. Google Chrome isn't truly a "privacy-first" browser like some of its rivals because it makes a sizable profit from gathering personal information of its users to provide targeted adverts.

It's important to keep in mind that Google has in the past broken its own privacy policies, making it impossible to know how much you can trust its safeguards, even if you've chosen to opt out of some data collection by changing your privacy settings. Despite this, Google Chrome continues to deliver exceptional performance across the board and is deserving of its position as the most widely used web browser worldwide.

Final thoughts

Google Chrome is quick, works across all platforms, and natively supports Google services. Given that it competed against Microsoft Edge on Windows and Safari on macOS, it is one of the top choices in terms of performance. If you don't want to utilize their native browsers on your device, Chrome is a solid option.

Microsoft Edge, which can be used on almost all systems, takes third position after Chrome and Safari from Google and Apple respectively. It almost matches Chrome and Safari's speed, plus it has a few features that set it apart from the competition. Firefox, despite being the slowest browser in the competition, is the way to go if you want the world's most secure browser.

