Warzone players are using VPNs to get into easier lobbies during World Series open qualifiers

Call of Duty: Warzone has a long history of controversies. The free-to-play battle royale is currently hosting its biggest competition of the year. While the World Series of Warzone's Open Qualifier has already begun, players are getting accused of using VPNs to get into easier lobbies to get high kill games repeatedly.

While the worldwide competition for Warzone is live right now, players who are qualifying with a suspiciously high number of kills are clearly using VPNs to get into easy lobbies. Here is what the average K/D of some of the lobbies looks like.

Players are teaming up and using VPNs during World Series of Warzone Open Qualifiers

Instead of just using VPN to get into easier lobbies, some players are also teaming up to get more kills during the Open Qualifier. While the Open Qualifier clearly started the opportunity to give the general playerbase a platform to be a part of the biggest WZ competition in the world, the exploitation is obviously making the situation worse.

Reminder to anyone doing this that you’ll eventually have to play against Warzone pros, not bots, to earn any money. The current state of the World Series of Warzone qualifiers is basically a “who has the best VPN” + “who can get fed the most kills by a friend” competition. Reminder to anyone doing this that you’ll eventually have to play against Warzone pros, not bots, to earn any money. https://t.co/a5uJOcYp3p

After these players qualify for the main event by exploiting the situation, they will have to go up against the biggest names in the game. Hence, using a VPN or exploiting the score with teammates won't take them very far in the tournament.

According to @ModernWarzone's tweet, the teaming up situation is pretty evident. The first team has a total of 86 kills in the game, with one player having 75 kills. However, the second team surprisingly has 69 deaths, with two players having 34 deaths each.

It is quite clear that the teams coordinated for the win, with the second team constantly buying back and letting the first team kill them repeatedly. Fans are hoping that the organizers will address the issue and immediately ban these teams for using unfair means to get into the final event.

Previously, many streamers in the community were accused of using VPNs to get into bot lobbies and drop 30-40 killbombs in every match.

In an old video, YouTuber Expel explained that when a streamer plays 7-8 hours a day, it is possible to get into low K/D lobbies sometimes, as the game's SBMM does not work correctly most of the time. FaZe Swagg recently put up a video addressing the allegations against him.

However, the issue regarding some streamers using VPNs is also a problem and will likely continue until the developers find a fix. For now, the World Series of Warzone is facing a lot of criticism, since a big part of the community seems to be exploiting the situation to gain an unfair advantage.

Presented by Prime Gaming, this year's WSOW Regional Qualifier will start on August 20.

