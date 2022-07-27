Call of Duty announce World series of Warzone 2022: Date, how to compete and more

The Call of Duty World Series of Warzone is back again after last year's huge success. Presented by Prime Gaming, the global Warzone tournament is set to make a return on August 12, 2022.

For now, the competition is only available in two regions: Europe and North America. Commencing on August 12, the battle royales on the pacific island of Caldera will call out the best to compete against each other.

Starting with an open qualification, the tournament is allowing everyone to participate. This opens the pathway for every underdog to shine in the limelight.

For more information regarding participation, dates, times and prize pool, read below.

World Series of Warzone will begin in August

The World Series of Warzone will be Trio specific. Hence, only three-man squads will be applicable for the tournament. Once the in-game open qualification ends, the qualifier for the main event will begin.

When will WSOW begin?

Presented by Prime gaming, the competition's open qualification will officially be held on August 12 at 9.00 am PT and conclude on August 15 at the same time. The regional qualifiers will start on August 20. The main event dates are not yet available, but one can expect it to commence shortly after the regional qualification.

How to compete for the WSOW?

Players can follow the instructions below to participate in the WSOW:

Players can now sign up for the open qualification. However, in order to be eligible for the tournament, everyone needs to have GameBattles and Activision accounts in good standing.

After reaching the eligibility criteria, players can sign up and compete in the open qualification and fight in this ultimate battle. They can now visit the Worldseriesofwarzone's official site to register.

Players will earn points based on their performance during the public playlist. The scoreboard will take the best 10 performances and determine who is advancing to the next round. A total group of 40 will be advancing to the regional qualifier.

WSOW prize pool

The World Series of Warzone will have a massive amount of $300,000 for each region, amounting to a total of $600,000 prize pool.

SoloYolo is also back for the tournament this year. After both the finals from each region come to a close, the finalists will compete in their respective regions for the ultimate solo battle royale. The rules are simple, the winner takes it all. Whoever comes first will go with a massive $100,000 prize.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Introducing World Series of Warzone 2022 presented by @PrimeGaming. $600K in prizing, biggest names in Warzone, and a chance for YOU to qualify. Did someone say YOLO?



Sign up for the In-Game Open NOW

Furthermore, the competition will include those invited by Activision, along with official CDL and professional players from all around the world. The roster will also feature those who advanced through the open qualification.

While the game gets popular each day, the competitive side of the Call of Duty Battle Royale is also gaining exposure. With CDL being the primary competitive tournament in Call of Duty for all these years, Activision is trying to push the limit a bit more.

Starting last year, WSOW received huge appreciation from fans around the globe. Players are hoping it will incur the same success and continue ahead.

