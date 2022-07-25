Reddit clip shows new Call of Duty: Warzone glitch affecting ADS in Season 4 

A recent bug was discovered by the Call of Duty: Warzone community on Reddit a day ago, and it is making players crazy. This is because it seems to be affecting players' ADS (aim-down sights) and causing them to lose gunfights in-game.

Coming from a post made by u/Ritousterro7, the new glitch has clearly irritated players quite heavily. The glitch makes it harder to aim. Going by the clip below, it looks like the player is aiming with the wrong eye, while the ADS of the gun drifted to the left side.

The game has seen a number of problems over the course of its existence, and it is nothing new for players to come across weird bugs and glitches and get annoyed over them. To learn about the cause behind the latest glitch and how players reacted to it, continue reading.

Redditor finds a fix to new Warzone glitch affecting ADS

While some fans try to find new glitches to exploit them, others try to offer a fix. The Redditor named Ritousterror7 might have found a fix for this specific glitch.

After some in-game testing, the user found out that users only experience this specific glitch when they are equipped with the brand new Mason skin that was released.

Furthermore, the same user posted a different comment where they stated that the glitch specifically applies to all Vanguard guns; weapons from Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War are safe to use.

While the glitch is annoying for players, some people in the community found this new bug pretty funny.

As the glitch is only affecting Vanguard weapons, some fans mocked Raven Software by saying that this new glitch is a way to nerf the recoil.

All the Vanguard guns in Warzone are already getting heat from the community as they are quite overpowered compared to weapons from Modern Warfare or Cold War. This situation has already destroyed the weapon balancing in the game.

The ADS glitch is pretty new, and it has been creating issues in Warzone. While there is a fix provided by the aforementioned Redditor, fans who bought the new Mason skin would love to equip it; however, as long as the glitch stays in the game, that skin is something that the users need to avoid. Players are hoping that the developers will notice the issue soon and act accordingly.

With Season 4 Reloaded on the horizon, a bunch of new content is about to drop in Warzone, and payers can hope that Raven will fix the issue with the new patch coming this Wednesday, July 27.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far