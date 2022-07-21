What's included in Warzone and Vanguard's Terminator crossover Bundle: All weapon blueprints, Ultra Operators, prices, and more

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 4's much awaited Reloaded Update will go live next week. While Raven Software is adding a bunch of new content to the game, the most recent announcement, which confirmed the Terminator crossover, will surely make fans happy.

Call of Duty is already known for its crossover events with various pop culture franchises. Recently, with Attack on Titan, Godzilla, Kong, and Die Hard, Activision is trying to take a leap into the world of pop culture.

While Call of Duty has already teased a possible Terminator crossover with Warzone, they were rather quiet about this fact until yesterday. On July 20, Raven Software released a patch note that confirmed the Terminator crossover and what fans can expect from it. Here's what we know so far.

Two Terminator tracer packs are coming to Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded

As part of Warzone and Vanguard Season 4's mid-season update, the iconic T-1800 and T-1000 Terminator units will be arriving in the game from the immensely popular film Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Fans familiar with the iconic franchise will know that these are two advanced human-like prototypes created by the fictional AI Skynet in the Terminator films. Ever since the release of the first film in 1991, both of these particular models have been fan-favorites.

In Season 4's Reloaded Update, Warzone will introduce two new Tracer Packs, the Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle and the Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle. Here's what's included in these two bundles as well as their prices and more.

Tracer Pack: Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Ultra Operator Bundle

This unit is the Terminator series' first cybernetic organism. Portrayed by Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, this unit was able to fit into human society because of its realistic living tissue over a metallic alloy skeleton. Nostalgic players can now play as this character with the upcoming bundle.

The bundle features a total of ten items, which include:

Ultra-rarity "Model T-800" paired with its own Finishing Move, MVP highlights, and Play of the game

“Neural Net Processor” Ultra Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Coltan Alloy” and “Motorhead” Legendary Weapon Blueprints

“Always Scanning” Charm

“I’ll Be Back” Animated Emblem

“Infrared Optics” Reticle

Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle

The T-1000 was an even more advanced prototype in the second film. In fact, this unit was made completely of a liquid metal called "mimetic polyalloy" and is considered to be an upgraded version of its predecessor, the T-800. With a superior body structure, it was stronger, faster, and more versatile than the T-800.

The Tracer Pack will include these items in Warzone and Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded:

The Ultra “Model T-1000” Operator

The “Liquid Metal” SMG

The “Persistent Mission” Assault Rifle

The “Identity Theft” LMG

The “Alternative Future” Watch

Animated “Full Chase” Emblem

Animated “Unstoppable” Calling Card

The price of the Tracer Packs

Currently, the price of these two bundles have not been released. However, based on all the previous crossover bundles, fans can expect it to cost around 2,400 Call of Duty points.

Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded is all set to arrive on July 27, 2022. The Season 4 Reloaded Update will be going live at 09.00 am PT, after a Vanguard update on July 26.

