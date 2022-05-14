Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 reloaded - All updates, map changes, expected release date and more

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is live right now. While Godzilla and Kong wreak havoc around Caldera during the Operation Monarch event, Call of Duty’s mid-season update is almost on our doorstep.

Call of Duty adds patches and updates every single week. Every Season, however, the mid-season update is significantly bigger. This update is called Call of Duty Reloaded.

The new season, Classified Arms, rolled out on April 27. As for the season 3 reloaded update, Raven Software is yet to confirm anything regarding the release date.

However, given that Warzone’s one season lasts two months to be exact, and Operation Monarch is set to end on May 25, players can expect Season 3 Reloaded to likely arrive on the same date.

What’s coming in Warzone and Vanguard’s season 3 reloaded

Raven Software released a patch note when the Season 3 Classified Arms kicked off. Much is yet to be disclosed, but here's a look at all the important content that’s coming with the mid-season update.

Weapons

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL New weapons in Season 3:



M1916: Marksman Rifle (Launch)

Nikita AVT: Assault Rifle (Launch)

Sledgehammer: Melee (In-Season)

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard's Season 3 brought two new guns and one melee weapon into the game. Season 3 Classified Arms's all weapon details suggest that there is still one more gun to arrive in Warzone and Vanguard.

The new SMG that is going to arrive with the Season 3 reloaded is the H4 Blixen. Raven hasn’t revealed much about the SMG yet. However, it seems that it will use a 9 x 19 mm cartridge and the gun will have a similar build as the Sten and the PPSH-41. So, fans can expect this new gun to be a great SMG option with a decent fire rate and a good hip fire build.

Operator

Kim Tae Young in Season 3 reloaded (image via Activision)

Kim Tae Young is the final operator of Season 3 Classified Arms. This secret vigilante possesses a mystical fighting spirit like the mythical creature Dokkaebi. Trained by her mother, she is fearless and a new member of Task Force Harpy.

The operator will be available via an in-game store bundle.

Warzone

Nothing has been confirmed about what’s coming in Warzone in the mid-season update. However, Raven Software added that an Improvement in footstep audio is on the cards for a bit later on.

Another update that is likely to arrive with the Season 3 Reloaded is the fix for the slide camera lock. Previously, players experienced a camera lock while sliding down a vertical descent. This issue is going to get fixed in the upcoming event.

While Operation Monarch is still alive, there are massive changes in the primary Battle Royale map Caldera. To set the stage for the two Titans to arrive, Raven has made some significant overhauls to the map and added new POIs.

It is expected that after the event is over, a big map update will immediately roll out and it will either be back to its old self or the aftermath of Kong and Godzilla’s rampage will be clearly visible.

Vanguard

Sphere in Vanguard season 3 reloaded (image via Activision)

A new map, 'Mayhem, was launched at the start of the season 3 Classified Arms. The final multiplayer map that comes with the midseason update is the Sphere.

The map is based on an underground coal mine, which is a hidden weapon lab with a lot of secrets. The dense layout makes this map a great place to fight.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 Reloaded is likely to arrive on May 25th.

