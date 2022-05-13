"Complete clickbait": Fans are not impressed with Godzilla vs Kong fight in Warzone Operation Monarch

Call of Duty Warzone’s Operation Monarch event is live right now. The event has brought Godzilla and King Kong to the pacific island of Caldera.

Fans have been clamoring ever since the announcement of the new event. Call of Duty and its collaboration with pop culture media seems to be the new stepping stone for Activision these days. Previously, the player base has seen collaborations with the popular Japanese manga/anime series Attack on Titan, 80’s Hollywood references, and Warzone.

In collaboration with 'Godzilla vs Kong,' Activision has taken a much bigger leap into the world of pop culture. The amount of overhaul that Warzone needed to set the stage for the two Titans’ arrival was massive.

With the release of the trailer for 'Operation Monarch,' players' expectations had skyrocketed. However, since the event went live yesterday, Operation Monarch has been receiving mixed reactions from the community.

Fans are not happy with Operation Monarch in Warzone

The Operation Monarch event consists of a 60 player battle royale with Resurgence mode enabled. The primary objective of the mode is the same as normal Battle Royale, where the last team standing wins the match.

For starters, the mode is pretty fun. The game starts with a new Plane crash animation in which the airplane gets hit by Godzilla's heat ray. Subsequently, players can see both the Titans in their giant form on the map.

While Kong will leap and jump around the island, Godzilla can be spotted on the shore. Both of them get enraged and attack the island during the Titan Frenzy alert.

The primary goal of the players is to push the Titans away. Players can also obtain the ability to control their attacks as the ultimate killstreaks in Warzone.

Although the event sounds fun, it has disappointed a major part of the community. Based on their reaction, the event is underwhelming and not worth the hype. After Activision released the cinematic trailer for Operation Monarch, fans had gotten quite excited about the whole event.

The footage in the trailer showed the two creatures from the legend fighting each other. Their massive face-off was the key attraction of the event. However, in the actual game, the two of them do not seem interested in fighting each other.

Fans also expressed criticism regarding the way Godzilla and Kong behaved during Operation Monarch, as a redditor pointed out.

Additionally, the disappointment wasn't experienced only by the fans. Some popular streamers and content creators have expressed massive disappointment towards the mode. Nickmercs posted a tweet and expressed his thoughts regarding the event.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS This Warzone event is awful. Maybe we’re spoiled from the Fortnite ones, but damn bro. King Kong & Godzilla don’t even fight This Warzone event is awful. Maybe we’re spoiled from the Fortnite ones, but damn bro. King Kong & Godzilla don’t even fight 😂

Furthermore, some of the players are not happy with all these crossovers. According to them, these changes take the realism away from the game.

The event seemed fun at the start. However, with time, fans have been saying that the event is not worth the hype. Since the highly-anticipated Titan fight never occurs in-game, fans have called out Activision for showing a trailer that displayed it, questioning if that part was a clickbait.

It is quite evident that the majority of the fan base is not impressed by the event in Warzone. However, the mode is still fun to play and fans have the option to not to play the mode as it is a part of a limited time separate playlist.

Operation Monarch will be playable in Warzone until May 25, 2022.

