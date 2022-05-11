Did Warzone add "pay-to-lose" skin in the 'Godzilla vs Kong' bundle?

Call of Duty Warzone's "Operation Monarch" is just one day away. Fans are shrieking over the arrival of the two titans, Godzilla and Kong, on the pacific island of Caldera.

As Warzone is one of the most popular free-to-play battle royales on the market at the moment, Activision has been adding microtransactions since the start of the game.

Cosmetics and skins have been a large part of Activision's business revenue for a very long time. These cosmetics do not necessarily add an unfair advantage to the game. However, fans can buy skins and cosmetics to make them stand out from the rest of the community.

The collaboration between "Godzilla vs Kong" and Warzone is probably the most significant crossover Activision has made in recent years. The amount of overhaul that the battle royale map and the game needed to set the stage for the two Titans' arrival is massive.

Alongside the two Titans’ arrival, Activision has released three limited-time Godzilla and Kong-themed bundles. The bundles contain operator skins based on Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla, but fans are not happy with the look and feel of the skins in-game. Check out what fans have to say about the said issue.

Fans are not happy with the Godzilla themed skin in Warzone

Call of Duty is making an entrance into pop culture with a lot of collaboration and crossovers. The last time Activision made a collab was with the popular Japanese anime and manga series “Attack on Titan”.

The armored Titan skin in the game didn’t receive much praise for its appearance. A similar thing happened with the new Godzilla-themed skin in Warzone.

The new Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft Bundle featured the operator skin “Godzilla Ghillie”. The King of Monsters itself inspires the outfit.

The skin stands out to players more from the rest due to its bright, neon blue reactive highlights and highly textured build. Compared to other operator skins, the skin is easily recognizable.

Redditor pen_of_inspiration criticized the skin by saying, "I don't know why they're making these skins stand out like this. Or perhaps they're creating them with kids in mind."

With its neon blue, glowing eyes, and reactive hood, another user has commented that the introduction of the skin is "pay to use" in the game.

Furthermore, the community has called out Activision for its money-grabbing intentions, similar to what Epic Games has done with Fortnite. Compared to Fortnite, Warzone is less colorful and more of a realistic shooter. The integration of these skins is not great for tactical gunfights in Warzone.

As for the "Kong" skin, the operator outfit blends easily with Caldera's "jungle" themed map. Compared to the Godzilla outfit, fans are more thrilled with the ruler of the island-inspired skin.

