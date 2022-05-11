How to control Godzilla and Kong during the Operation Monarch event in Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone’s much-awaited event “Operation Monarch” will bring Godzilla and Kong to the Pacific island of Caldera. While fans are clamoring evermore about the biggest crossover in Call of Duty history, Activision has another trick upon their sleeves.

In “Operation Monarch”, players will have the ability to take control over the two fan-favorite Titans in cinematic history.

In the limited-time event, players will gain the power to take charge of the ruler of the Skull island and the king of monsters’ attack radius, giving them a huge in-game advantage during the event.

Activision is making a much bigger leap in pop culture with the collaboration. The main crossover is based on the movie "Godzilla vs Kong". Previously, we've seen Call of Duty Warzone making a crossover with "Die Hard", a popular Japanese manga and anime series, "Attack on Titan".

While the much-awaited event is all set to go live on May 11, fans are wondering how to take control of Godzilla and Kong in the event. Here are all the details to know about it.

How to control Kong and Godzilla in Warzone's "Operation Monarch"

Unlike the 'Krampus' event, this time in Warzone, Godzilla and Kong are not just obstacles to overcome. Players can also choose where these Titans will attack.

The Titans will appear during the "Titan Frenzy" event in this mode. The match will consist of 60 players whose primary goal will be to push the Titans away.

When the event goes live, players will see a Power grab meter on the right side of the screen. This meter will determine the players' effect on the match. Players can increase the meter by finding Monarch Intels, obtained via supply crates, special drops, and killing enemies.

To control both the Titans during the event in Warzone, players need to unlock a killstreak. The Titan S.C.R.E.A.M. Device (Titan Sonic Communication Radar and Echolocation Array Module) is a killstreak device that allows players to use two powers from Godzilla and Kong, respectively.

Godzilla's attack and the S.C.R.E.A.M device (image via Activision)

The two attacks are a heat ray breath from Godzilla and a ground pound from Kong. Both of these attacks are massive and deadly for opposing players. To unlock the ability, players need to obtain the ultimate killstreak, which will give them the power of the Titans. Players can use two different methods.

The squad which will deal the maximum damage to any of the Titan will automatically achieve a S.C.R.E.A.M device, which will allow them to control Godzilla or Kong in the game.

Runners-up will receive Monarch Intel to count toward their power grab meter on the screen. If the meter gets to 100%, players will unlock a S.C.R.E.A.M device to use.

However, this killstreak can only be used once during the event. The match rules will be the same as the Resurgence mode. So, players will have the ability to come back to life if their teammates survive.

The event is all set to go live on May 11 at 9 AM PT, and will continue until May 25.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar