"What am I...9 years old?": Dr Disrespect reacts to the boring Godzilla vs King Kong event in Call of Duty Warzone

Following weeks of rumors about Call of Duty Warzone, the colossal giants of Godzilla and King Kong have finally arrived, and Operation Monarch is well underway. The time-limited event will keep the core game the same, but players will acquire Monarch intels.

The shorter game mode also allows players to use the two monsters as killstreaks to make matters more interesting. However, not everyone is swayed by the new mode, which involves Dr Disrespect himself, who isn't pleased with the new mode.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect That Warzone event 2.2/10



What am I.... 9 years old? That Warzone event 2.2/10What am I.... 9 years old?

When the news was first announced, fans were quite excited about it. As Activision kept revealing different trailers, the hype for the arrival of the two mythical beasts also increased.

Now that the event has begun, several individuals have found it quite underwhelming. However, Dr Disrespect's opinion might hold more weight as he is one of the biggest streamers in the world when it comes to the battle royale genre.

Dr Disrespect and Call of Duty Warzone community is seemingly unimpressed with the new Operation Monarch

Operation Monarch kicked off on May 11 worldwide across all major platforms as players welcomed the two monsters on the island of Caldera. As social media flocked to the giant ape and the Kaiju video, some were left unimpressed, including Dr Disrespect.

After his stream, the streamer tweeted about the latest event and rated it just 2.2/10. He also added that the event might have made him happy had he been just nine years old. Incidentally, Dr Disrespect isn't the only known personality unhappy with Call of Duty Warzone.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS This Warzone event is awful. Maybe we’re spoiled from the Fortnite ones, but damn bro. King Kong & Godzilla don’t even fight This Warzone event is awful. Maybe we’re spoiled from the Fortnite ones, but damn bro. King Kong & Godzilla don’t even fight 😂

FaZe co-owner Nickmercs is also not a fan of the new limited-time event. He tweeted earlier about the sub-optimal mode that the two giants don't even fight. He was angered that he played monopoly with fellow streamers rather than the game.

Community reacts to the Godzilla and King Kong event in Call of Duty Warzone

It's not just the streamers who are unhappy with the event. In the response section of Dr Disrespect's tweet, others also mentioned what they feel is missing.

One of the major concerns that players have is how the mode has been incorporated. It seems that players were expecting Godzilla and King Kong to fight. The incident not happening has upset some fans, at least.

Phantom Musician @PhantomMusic_ @_moyparra



The two titans dont fight eachother @DrDisrespect The mode looks cool visually but it's pretty boring playing wise. It's nonstop running from Kong throwing rocks and Godzilla shooting beams.The two titans dont fight eachother @_moyparra @DrDisrespect The mode looks cool visually but it's pretty boring playing wise. It's nonstop running from Kong throwing rocks and Godzilla shooting beams. The two titans dont fight eachother https://t.co/PwSER87zeL

For some, the new event takes away the realism of the game. One user also mentioned the Attack on Titan event from the past.

H2O @h2o_m3



Cod is trying its best to be for everyone now. remember how season 1 was gritty and serious



Now we have AOT skins!!?



What about Soap, Menendez, Reznov, Makarov?



Why we dont have their skins in the game? @DrDisrespect Why did you even thought kt was going to be anything but that?Cod is trying its best to be for everyone now. remember how season 1 was gritty and seriousNow we have AOT skins!!?What about Soap, Menendez, Reznov, Makarov?Why we dont have their skins in the game? @DrDisrespect Why did you even thought kt was going to be anything but that?Cod is trying its best to be for everyone now. remember how season 1 was gritty and seriousNow we have AOT skins!!?What about Soap, Menendez, Reznov, Makarov?Why we dont have their skins in the game?

Another player feels that these missions are deliberately put into Call of Duty Warzone to entice the younger demographic into spending real money.

Feastyy @feastyy @DrDisrespect Unfortunately this game is now aimed at 12 year olds, more supply drops and crates to grab money @DrDisrespect Unfortunately this game is now aimed at 12 year olds, more supply drops and crates to grab money

Another player also complained on the same grounds that Godzilla stays in the water and doesn't move or fight with King Kong.

osmar aquino @drkside_pufluff @DrDisrespect Godzilla never leaves the water , they just stand there , and no fight !!! 1/10 @DrDisrespect Godzilla never leaves the water , they just stand there , and no fight !!! 1/10

For some, the first impressions were quite good, but as they progressed deeper with Operation Monarch, their opinion about the event changed.

Rickey Williams- Fully Vaccinated, positive vibes! @MavethTheReaper @DrDisrespect It was horrid Doc, I kinda liked it at first but the more it went on, Kong and Godzilla don't even engage eachother and after you win it's boring, It's just bad @DrDisrespect It was horrid Doc, I kinda liked it at first but the more it went on, Kong and Godzilla don't even engage eachother and after you win it's boring, It's just bad

It's quite clear that the majority of those who share the same sentiments as Dr Disrespect and Nickmercs about the limited nature of King Kong and Godzilla.

Edited by Srijan Sen