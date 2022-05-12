"What am I...9 years old?": Dr Disrespect reacts to the boring Godzilla vs King Kong event in Call of Duty Warzone

Following weeks of rumors about Call of Duty Warzone, the colossal giants of Godzilla and King Kong have finally arrived, and Operation Monarch is well underway. The time-limited event will keep the core game the same, but players will acquire Monarch intels.
The shorter game mode also allows players to use the two monsters as killstreaks to make matters more interesting. However, not everyone is swayed by the new mode, which involves Dr Disrespect himself, who isn't pleased with the new mode.
When the news was first announced, fans were quite excited about it. As Activision kept revealing different trailers, the hype for the arrival of the two mythical beasts also increased.
Now that the event has begun, several individuals have found it quite underwhelming. However, Dr Disrespect's opinion might hold more weight as he is one of the biggest streamers in the world when it comes to the battle royale genre.
Dr Disrespect and Call of Duty Warzone community is seemingly unimpressed with the new Operation Monarch
Operation Monarch kicked off on May 11 worldwide across all major platforms as players welcomed the two monsters on the island of Caldera. As social media flocked to the giant ape and the Kaiju video, some were left unimpressed, including Dr Disrespect.
After his stream, the streamer tweeted about the latest event and rated it just 2.2/10. He also added that the event might have made him happy had he been just nine years old. Incidentally, Dr Disrespect isn't the only known personality unhappy with Call of Duty Warzone.
FaZe co-owner Nickmercs is also not a fan of the new limited-time event. He tweeted earlier about the sub-optimal mode that the two giants don't even fight. He was angered that he played monopoly with fellow streamers rather than the game.
Community reacts to the Godzilla and King Kong event in Call of Duty Warzone
It's not just the streamers who are unhappy with the event. In the response section of Dr Disrespect's tweet, others also mentioned what they feel is missing.
One of the major concerns that players have is how the mode has been incorporated. It seems that players were expecting Godzilla and King Kong to fight. The incident not happening has upset some fans, at least.
For some, the new event takes away the realism of the game. One user also mentioned the Attack on Titan event from the past.
Another player feels that these missions are deliberately put into Call of Duty Warzone to entice the younger demographic into spending real money.
Another player also complained on the same grounds that Godzilla stays in the water and doesn't move or fight with King Kong.
For some, the first impressions were quite good, but as they progressed deeper with Operation Monarch, their opinion about the event changed.
It's quite clear that the majority of those who share the same sentiments as Dr Disrespect and Nickmercs about the limited nature of King Kong and Godzilla.