What to expect from Godzilla and Kong in Warzone's Operation Monarch

Call of Duty Warzone’s biggest collaboration event is here. “Operation Monarch” will bring Godzilla and Kong to the pacific island of Caldera this time.
In this much-anticipated mode, players will not only fight the two titans from the legend, but they will also have the ability to control their powers.
With this collaboration between “Godzilla vs Kong” and Call of Duty Warzone, Activision is diving deep into the world of pop culture. Previously we’ve seen crossovers with Attack on Titans, Die Hard, Rambo’s John Rambo and other pop references.
The two titans from the prehistoric era are all set to start their rampage on the Caldera. While fans are impatiently waiting for the event to arrive, the power dynamics of both Godzilla and Kong are something to look out for.
The following is everything to expect from both titans in Warzone.
The ability of Godzilla and Kong in Warzone
At the start of an Operation Monarch match, also after some time, both the titans will become enraged and start attacking haphazardly.
No one knows why these monsters are so enraged and have arrived at Warzone's Caldera. Sam Rappaport, Legendary’s Director of Interactive Media, explained,
“Neither Kong nor Godzilla are villains…The Monsterverse has ‘Protector’ and ‘Destroyer’ Titans, each with a biological imperative to battle for dominance. While we do see these ancient rivals go toe-to-toe in Godzilla vs. Kong, both are considered ‘Protector’ Titans. However, when provoked by other Titans or humans, there is no stopping their rage.”
Players will have access to the power of the Titans as the ultimate killstreak. However, they will only get one chance to access the rage of the Monsters.
Godzilla
The 'king of the monsters' has risen from the ocean's depths and has now come to Caldera. His Heat-Ray Breath is probably the deadliest attack that Call of Duty has ever seen. Even in the Monster research facility, Monarch has no clue why he is starting a rampage on the island of Caldera.
Players will be able to see several red circles on their minimap where Godzilla activates its energy beam. If anyone gets caught in the line of fire, instant death is confirmed. Players won’t get any countermeasures to survive the attack. So, it’s best to avoid the Heat-Ray Breath.
- Monarch Designation: GODZILLA
- Scientific Classification: TITANUS GOJIRA
- Height: 393 Feet
- Known Attacks: Heat Ray Breath, Tail Swipe, Dorsal Slice
- Tail Length: 582 Feet
- Top Tail Swipe Speed: 89 MPH
- Underwater Cruising Speed: 40-50 Knots
- Volume of Roar: Up To 174 dB
- Blood Volume: 530,000 Gallons
- Tensile Strength of Bone: 3,000 MPS (Megapascal)
- Heat Ray Energy Yield: 315 Trillion Joules
Kong
The giant gorilla from the ancient period has always been known as the protector of Earth. Unlike Godzilla, Kong has no intention of attacking the vehicles or operators without provocation.
He will leap and jump around the island, and his sheer strength and epic brawler fighting style can be fatal if he gets meddled with by players or other entities.
His primary attack is a massive pound on the ground, with a decent damage range. Players can get downed easily if they stay inside the range of his attack.
- Monarch Designation: KONG
- Scientific Classification: TITANUS KONG
- Height: 337 Feet
- Known Attacks: Quake Slam, Fin Breaker, Aerial Axe Slash
- Punch Strength: Approx. 4.2 M (Magnitude on Richter Scale)
- Tensile Strength of Bone: 2,800 MPS (Megapascal)
- Volume of Roar: Up to 170 dB
- Top Arm Swing Speed: 62 MPH
- Top Bipedal Running Speed: 78 MPH
- Top Quadrupedal Running Speed: 104 MPH
- Preferred Diet: Foliage, Bamboo, Mire Squid
Activision further added as a disclaimer that,
“Monarch’s organizational mission is “Discovery and Defense in the Time of Monsters.” Our goal is to fight alongside these monsters and live in harmony with them, and through the Operation Monarch mode, Operators can find a way to use their abilities to aid in their own survival.”
The Warzone Operation Monarch event will go live on May 11 at 9:00 am PT.