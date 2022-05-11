What to expect from Godzilla and Kong in Warzone's Operation Monarch

Call of Duty Warzone’s biggest collaboration event is here. “Operation Monarch” will bring Godzilla and Kong to the pacific island of Caldera this time.

In this much-anticipated mode, players will not only fight the two titans from the legend, but they will also have the ability to control their powers.

With this collaboration between “Godzilla vs Kong” and Call of Duty Warzone, Activision is diving deep into the world of pop culture. Previously we’ve seen crossovers with Attack on Titans, Die Hard, Rambo’s John Rambo and other pop references.

The two titans from the prehistoric era are all set to start their rampage on the Caldera. While fans are impatiently waiting for the event to arrive, the power dynamics of both Godzilla and Kong are something to look out for.

The following is everything to expect from both titans in Warzone.

The ability of Godzilla and Kong in Warzone

At the start of an Operation Monarch match, also after some time, both the titans will become enraged and start attacking haphazardly.

No one knows why these monsters are so enraged and have arrived at Warzone's Caldera. Sam Rappaport, Legendary’s Director of Interactive Media, explained,

“Neither Kong nor Godzilla are villains…The Monsterverse has ‘Protector’ and ‘Destroyer’ Titans, each with a biological imperative to battle for dominance. While we do see these ancient rivals go toe-to-toe in Godzilla vs. Kong, both are considered ‘Protector’ Titans. However, when provoked by other Titans or humans, there is no stopping their rage.”

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



In Operation Monarch, the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device is a Killstreak that grants its user one of two powers: Godzilla’s Heat Ray Breath or Kong’s ground pound and a rock throw. Secure the S.C.R.E.A.M. device in Operation Monarch playlist to control Godzilla or Kong.In Operation Monarch, the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device is a Killstreak that grants its user one of two powers: Godzilla’s Heat Ray Breath or Kong’s ground pound and a rock throw. #Warzone Secure the S.C.R.E.A.M. device in Operation Monarch playlist to control Godzilla or Kong. In Operation Monarch, the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device is a Killstreak that grants its user one of two powers: Godzilla’s Heat Ray Breath or Kong’s ground pound and a rock throw. #Warzone https://t.co/8vefvzyQsP

Players will have access to the power of the Titans as the ultimate killstreak. However, they will only get one chance to access the rage of the Monsters.

Godzilla

Godzilla in Operation Monarch (Image via Activision)

The 'king of the monsters' has risen from the ocean's depths and has now come to Caldera. His Heat-Ray Breath is probably the deadliest attack that Call of Duty has ever seen. Even in the Monster research facility, Monarch has no clue why he is starting a rampage on the island of Caldera.

Players will be able to see several red circles on their minimap where Godzilla activates its energy beam. If anyone gets caught in the line of fire, instant death is confirmed. Players won’t get any countermeasures to survive the attack. So, it’s best to avoid the Heat-Ray Breath.

Monarch Designation: GODZILLA

Scientific Classification: TITANUS GOJIRA

Height: 393 Feet

Known Attacks: Heat Ray Breath, Tail Swipe, Dorsal Slice

Tail Length: 582 Feet

Top Tail Swipe Speed: 89 MPH

Underwater Cruising Speed: 40-50 Knots

Volume of Roar: Up To 174 dB

Blood Volume: 530,000 Gallons

Tensile Strength of Bone: 3,000 MPS (Megapascal)

Heat Ray Energy Yield: 315 Trillion Joules

Kong

Kong in Operation Monarch (Image via Activision)

The giant gorilla from the ancient period has always been known as the protector of Earth. Unlike Godzilla, Kong has no intention of attacking the vehicles or operators without provocation.

He will leap and jump around the island, and his sheer strength and epic brawler fighting style can be fatal if he gets meddled with by players or other entities.

His primary attack is a massive pound on the ground, with a decent damage range. Players can get downed easily if they stay inside the range of his attack.

Monarch Designation: KONG

Scientific Classification: TITANUS KONG

Height: 337 Feet

Known Attacks: Quake Slam, Fin Breaker, Aerial Axe Slash

Punch Strength: Approx. 4.2 M (Magnitude on Richter Scale)

Tensile Strength of Bone: 2,800 MPS (Megapascal)

Volume of Roar: Up to 170 dB

Top Arm Swing Speed: 62 MPH

Top Bipedal Running Speed: 78 MPH

Top Quadrupedal Running Speed: 104 MPH

Preferred Diet: Foliage, Bamboo, Mire Squid

Activision further added as a disclaimer that,

“Monarch’s organizational mission is “Discovery and Defense in the Time of Monsters.” Our goal is to fight alongside these monsters and live in harmony with them, and through the Operation Monarch mode, Operators can find a way to use their abilities to aid in their own survival.”

The Warzone Operation Monarch event will go live on May 11 at 9:00 am PT.

