Call of Duty Warzone Operation Monarch release time for all platforms today (May 11)

One of the biggest rumors related to Call of Duty Warzone started making rounds in early 2022, and it hinted at the introduction of two colossal monsters to the game. As far-fetched as it seemed back then, the rumors have turned out to be true, and Godzilla and King Kong are now about to enter the islands of Caldera. All of this can be enjoyed by the players once Operation Monarch starts. While the date of May 11 is well known by now, it's also important for players to know the exact release time in their region.

Operation Monarch is a time-limited event in Call of Duty Warzone, marking the onset of a brand new event for all the players. While the core gameplay remains the same, the stakes are quite high, with Godzilla and King Kong present as threats. However, greater threats bring greater rewards, and players can get tons of rewards through various objectives. Hence, it's pivotal for them to know when the time-limited event kicks off to maximize their chances of obtaining all the rewards.

Operation Monarch kicks off in Call of Duty Warzone on May 11

There will be an update on the given date that will add all the new content to the game. Once players install the update, they will be able to enjoy Operation Monarch and all the associated features and changes.

The event will start at the same time on all platforms. Here are the times according to the different time zones:

Pacific Time: 9.00 am

Eastern Time: 12.00 pm

British Summer Time: 5.00 pm

Central European Time: 6.00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 9.30 pm

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



The Operation Monarch event will go live at 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EST / 5 PM BST in Godzilla vs Kong will require a small update at around 8:30 AM Pacific time tomorrow.The Operation Monarch event will go live at 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EST / 5 PM BST in #Warzone Godzilla vs Kong will require a small update at around 8:30 AM Pacific time tomorrow. The Operation Monarch event will go live at 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EST / 5 PM BST in #Warzone. https://t.co/DP4xhGHGAF

It should be noted that players must download the update before playing Operation Monarch in Call of Duty Warzone.

What should Call of Duty Warzone players expect from Operation Monarch?

Operation Monarch will involve players landing on Caldera in squads of four, but every round will consist of a total of 60 players. The resurgence ruleset will follow, so players will be able to respawn as long as their squad is alive.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



In Operation Monarch, the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device is a Killstreak that grants its user one of two powers: Godzilla’s Heat Ray Breath or Kong’s ground pound and a rock throw. Secure the S.C.R.E.A.M. device in Operation Monarch playlist to control Godzilla or Kong.In Operation Monarch, the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device is a Killstreak that grants its user one of two powers: Godzilla’s Heat Ray Breath or Kong’s ground pound and a rock throw. #Warzone Secure the S.C.R.E.A.M. device in Operation Monarch playlist to control Godzilla or Kong. In Operation Monarch, the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device is a Killstreak that grants its user one of two powers: Godzilla’s Heat Ray Breath or Kong’s ground pound and a rock throw. #Warzone https://t.co/8vefvzyQsP

While the core gameplay remains the same, players will find other Monarch intel on the ground. This will help them unlock different loadouts and killstreaks. The main focus will be on the two colossal monsters who will appear randomly on the map.

Damaging the two giants will reward players with extra points, but they should be careful as Godzilla and King Kong could go into Titan Frenzy. If that happens, players will either need to flee the area or take on the titans directly. With an ever-decreasing safe zone, the two beasts will provide a unique challenge for all players.

