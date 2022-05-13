How to use Godzilla and King Kong killstreaks in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has made one of the franchise's most impressive crossovers with its new Operation Monarch event. The new event features two of the most beloved and enduring pop-cultural fixtures and has them battle to the death.

When the event was announced, it was tough to know exactly how much King Kong and Godzilla players would get to play around with. While the famed Kaiju aren't playable characters, they are tremendous threats and powerful weapons.

Using Kaiju Killstreaks in Call of Duty: Warzone

Far from the typical Predator Drone, Helicopter Gunner, or Tactical Nuke, the might of Godzilla and King Kong are the latest killstreak rewards of this event. Using them will level the competition with an incredible spectacle, but it'll take a little work to earn.

The Godzilla and King Kong killstreak rewards require teamwork and a ton of successful damage. Unlike the typical big death dealer, racking up kills will barely make a dent in this goal.

To control Godzilla's Atomic Breath or King Kong's Ground Pound, players must earn the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device. This item takes command of the powerful Kaiju and uses them as a deadly weapon against a large area.

The S.C.R.E.A.M. Device can only be acquired by earning Monarch Intel, which can be earned in a variety of ways. This resource is dropped in small amounts after certain kills or opening crates, but there are bigger sources.

Players must earn 100 Monarch Intel to acquire the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device. Intel can be picked up at randomly designated drops. These drops are marked on the map for every player, so heading to them is dangerous, but they are the most reliable source.

Completing contracts can also rack up Monarch Intel, but those do disappear after a period of time in the match. Finally, players can earn a ton of Intel by damaging King Kong and Godzilla during the Titan Frenzy. Through these methods, players can get the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device and wreak havoc with the help of a Kaiju.

Monarch event rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone

Mountain Dew® @MountainDew Calling Card?



Starting today, drop into Attention all operators: want to dunk on the competition with a Mtn Dew Flamin HotCalling Card?Starting today, drop into @CallofDuty Warzone and record 3 eliminations with the flaming throwing knife! Attention all operators: want to dunk on the competition with a Mtn Dew Flamin Hot® Calling Card? Starting today, drop into @CallofDuty Warzone and record 3 eliminations with the flaming throwing knife! https://t.co/jJN1lFFPMT

Call of Duty: Warzone's Operation Monarch event features a variety of unlockable cosmetics that players can earn. Several of these tie into the epic new killstreak system and payout cool new unlockables.

Using the killstreak once will earn the player a Rare Ancient Remains Charm, while three times will earn the Rare Monarch Eyes Only Charm. Collecting 3,000 Monarch Intel will grant the player an Epic Skyline Crasher Calling Card.

There are eight challenges for this event, including playing for six hours, finishing in the top 15 twelve times, and dealing 135,000 damage to each Kaiju. After completing each of them, players will earn a legendary weapon blueprint.

Call of Duty: Warzone features a ton of fun unlockables and experiences in this new event. The Kaiju have changed the game in a big way.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul