When will Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded be released? New zombie mode, gameplay changes, and more

Call of Duty Warzone's much-awaited Season 4 Reloaded update is coming out next week. The popular battle royale's mid-season updates have always been a treat for fans. With a bunch of new content, modes, and gameplay changes, Reloaded updates are a breath of fresh air in a season that can seem long and monotonous.

In Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune, Warzone added a new resurgence map called Fortune's Keep, new POIs in Caldera, new Easter eggs, and in-game events, regaining a chunk of the playerbase that was lost.

And while the community is pretty excited about the mid-season update, the question is: what will the update bring?

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Exact release date and what to expect

Season 4 roadmap (Image via Activision)

Warzone's mid-season updates have given the community major fan-favorite content so far. While the game now has three maps to play on, fans are expecting to get a chunk of new content in the update when it arrives on July 27.

The Season 4 Reloaded update will be going live at 9 am PT, following a Vanguard update on July 26.

Titanium Trials: Endurance (Image via Activision)

Zombies

The mid-season update will bring a plethora of new content with some major gameplay changes. Fans will be happy to know that the zombies are officially back in Warzone after a very long wait. The new limited-time mode named 'Rebirth of the Dead' will feature them on the fan-favorite Rebirth Island.

Furthermore, Fortune's Keep's Cursed Ground Public event will feature a hungry zombie horde that will protect the Cursed Chests hidden on the map.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Rebirth of the Dead playlist coming to Warzone July 27th featuring Zombies Rebirth of the Dead playlist coming to Warzone July 27th featuring Zombies https://t.co/q1cCns4eRG

Portable Redeploy and armored SUV

Portable Redeploy will be available in-game. While the Redeploy Balloon in the game has already changed the way it used to be played, this new feature will definitely add to that.

Moreover, the inclusion of armored SUVs will protect players from getting shot at while they are in a car.

Armored SUVs in Season 4 Reloaded (image via Activision)

New mode and more

There is also a playlist update for Warzone Season 4 reloaded. A brand new mode called Titanium Trials: Endurance will be coming to the game when the update rolls out. This new mode could be called a sequel to the fan-favorite LTM Iron Trials.

For players who love a challenge, this will be a completely new and more difficult mode.

Vargo-S in Season 4 reloaded (Image via Activision)

Furthermore, a new assault rifle named the Vargo-S is also coming to the game. This new gun will be viable for different types of players in the game. So, it can be assumed that it will be effective in both long and mid-range combat situations.

Terminator crossover is coming to Warzone Season 4 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The much-awaited Terminator crossover is also coming to the game in Season 4 Reloaded. From the film Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the T-800 and T-1000 units are coming as limited-time bundles.

