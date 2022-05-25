When will Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update be released?

The news of the big midseason update for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reload has grabbed the attention of the game's playerbase. These updates always bring much-needed balance changes and new content to keep players engaged. Like previous updates, this one brings new content with it as well.

The midseason update for Warzone will bring a new SMG, the H4 Blixen. Along with the new gun, a new way to traverse the map will also be brought into the game. A new perk will also be introduced to the game to shake up the current meta. Changes to the Gulag mechanic will also be added to the update.

However, some players who may be out of the loop may not know when this update will be live. Players will be happy to know that the release for this update is just around the corner. However, the time the update drops has been officially revealed for players needing a more precise release date.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 3 Reloaded mid-season update: Release date

Official imagery promoting Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)

This same update has already been implemented into Call of Duty: Vanguard. However, Call of Duty: Warzone players can expect to see this update hit live servers tomorrow at around 10:00 AM Pacific Time. A factor players must consider when anticipating an update is the potential size and time it takes to install.

While the exact size of this update has not been announced, it can be inferred based on previous updates that it will be a huge one. These updates can often take hours for players with weaker internet, so players should keep this in mind before installing the update.

With the timing of the update's launch out of the way, we can begin to get more in-depth with some of the changes this update will bring. Most notable is the added feature of a method of fast travel being brought into Warzone to cut down on downtime while players are in the game.

The new perk, Serpentine, gives players the upper hand against Snipers. The perk gives players a 20% resistance to bullets, explosives, and fire while sprinting. This perk can be equipped for players in their first perk slot. Players who hit a player under the effect of Serpentine will see the perk icon upon doing so.

The new Gulag system gives players a third chance to get back into the game once they go down. Players can find new Gulag Entry Tokens from the supply boxes to get another chance after being sent to the Gulag. This may not be as helpful in squads or duos, but it is a welcome change for solo players.

With a few other minor changes and additions, Call of Duty: Warzone's midseason update for Season 3 Reloaded is shaping up to be a game-changer. Players looking forward to this update can see it tomorrow, May 25, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time.

Edited by Srijan Sen