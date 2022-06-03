Top 7 close range meta SMGs for Warzone's Rebirth Island in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 3 reloaded has dropped. The mid-season update for the ultimate battle royale experience in Call of Duty has brought many changes to the game. With the Stim Nerf, Whitley, and the Type 11 buffs and a lot of bug fixes, the game is in a comparatively better state now.

The game has a chunk of weapons that players can use. Currently, Call of Duty Warzone has more than 150 weapons arsenal. So, it is difficult for players to choose the best out of it.

As for Rebirth Island, the smaller layout than the primary map, Caldera pushes players to divulge into more close-range gunfights. Due to this, players always need to carry a close-range weapon that can shred people instantaneously.

Seven best SMGs in Warzone's Rebirth Island in season 3 reloaded

After Warzone's season 3 reloaded patch, there are a lot of changes in the current meta weapons in the game. To have the best possible options in close-range gunfights on Rebirth Island, here are the top 5 weapons to use right now.

Story continues below ad

1) Welgun

Introduced in season one reloaded, the SMG from Call of Duty Warzone is probably the best SMG to use right now.

Within 7-8 meters, the gun is a beast on Rebirth Island, and it melts people in close vicinity. However, after a certain distance, the bullet drop in the gun is pretty visible. It is an excellent asset with an assault rifle and a sniper on Warzone's Rebirth Island.

The Welgun has a pick rate of 4.5% and a KD ratio of 2.8, making it one of the best options in close-range that is viable on Rebirth Island.

Story continues below ad

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

2) Type 100

The Type 100 is known for its long-range capabilities in Warzone. Being an SMG, it is viable for those close to mid-range, since the introduction of the gun. However, it is better suited as a close-range weapon with some tweaks in the attachments.,

The mid-season update brought a massive buff to the gun from World War 2, making it one of the best options to use on Rebirth Island.

Story continues below ad

The gun has a 5.3% of pick rate and a 2.8 KD ratio after the buff. So this one is probably the best choice for fans who are wondering about something different to use than the MP-40 or the Owen gun.

This is the best possible attachment to use on Call of Duty: Warzone's Rebirth Island

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Warubachi Skeletal

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Perk 1: Gung Ho

Perk 2: Quick

3) MP-40

Story continues below ad

The season one meta from Call of Duty: Vanguard is probably not the most powerful SMG to use right now. However, the pick ratio says otherwise.

The MP-40 possesses the highest pick ratio, 7.5%, on Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone. So, it is pretty hard not to keep the gun on the roster.

The MP-40 has a great deal of mobility, allowing players to move faster and dominate the game on Rebirth.

Here is the best MP-40 loadout on Warzone's Rebirth Island right now.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Steady

Kit: Quick

4) Armaguerra 43

Story continues below ad

This SMG from Call of Duty Vanguard may not be as popular as the MP40 or the Welgun. However, even after some nerfs in Warzone's season 2 reloaded, the gun is still a devastating weapon to use right now.

With its very fast fire rate and comparatively low recoil, the gun is pretty comfortable. With the correct hand, the gun is the perfect secondary to immediately turn those close-range fights into the user's side.

The Armaguerra 43 has the highest KD ratio and win rate on Rebirth Island. As per wzstats.gg, the gun has a KD of 3.5 on Rebirth Island.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

Barrel: Botti 570mm Precisione

Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

Stock: Botti DA

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Perk 1: Hardscope

Perk 2: Quick

5) Carl Gustaf

Story continues below ad

The Carl Gustaf, better known as the H4 Blixen, is Warzone's latest addition to the arsenal. The gun offers a decent amount of mobility and a fire rate.

Carl Gustaf is a powerful weapon to use on Rebirth Island, and it can be used as a great secondary at the moment.

The gun now has the second-best KD ratio on Rebirth Island in season 3 reloaded (3.3). Compared to other SMGs, this Vanguard weapon is quite new. However, if Raven does not nerf the gun soon and which is likely to happen, the new addition will make it to the top of this list in no time.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMK

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Jonsson Skeletal CR-10

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 72 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Ammunition: Lengthened

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

6) Owen Gun

Story continues below ad

The Vanguard meta from the beginning of season 3 has received some massive nerfs by Raven Software. However, the gun is still viable and is one of the most lethal weapons on Rebirth Island right now.

The gun was the most go-to weapon before may 4's patch update. In season 3 reloaded, the gun still shreds people instantaneously. The amount of DPS it possesses makes it one of the most powerful SMGs. Visibility might be an issue for Owen users. However, with good hands, it is a beast on Rebirth Island.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Gawain 188mm Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

7) OTS 9

Story continues below ad

The only gun, which is not a Vanguard weapon, makes into the roster. The Black Ops Cold War SMG was the ultimate meta when released in W. However, Raven had to nerf the gun to stabilize the weapon balancing due to excessive usage.

The OTS 9 is still one of the best SMGs to use right now. Like other Cold War weapons, the OTS 9 has great mobility, which is important in close-range gunfights on Rebirth Island.

The gun has a pick rate of 1.3% and a KD ratio of 2.4%, which is similar to the meta MP-40 on Rebirth.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

Disclaimer: All the stats are taken from wzranked.com.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far