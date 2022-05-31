5 best assault rifles in Warzone's Rebirth Island after Season 3 reloaded patch 

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3's mid-season update went live a few days ago. With Season 3 reloaded, Raven Software introduced a lot of new things in Call of Duty's ultimate battle royale experience.

With Caldera receiving a brand new transit system underground, the game's primary battle royale map has recently created many attractions. However, Rebirth Island is still as popular as ever.

Warzone possesses a plethora of weapons in its arsenal. With every new season bringing new weapons, the roster is constantly increasing.

As the game offers a variety of weapons, the developer Raven Software always tries to balance them out and produce the best experience for fans. Due to this, the Warzone meta is rapidly shifting. The Season 3 reloaded update brought some massive changes to the Warzone meta.

For fans who are looking for the best assault rifles to use on Rebirth Island. Here is the list of the top 5 after the recent patch.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 ARs on Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 reloaded

1) STG44

Since the start of Season 3, STG44 from Call of Duty: Vanguard has received a huge buff which made it the undisputed king of the Warzone meta.

The gun shreds people in every possible range. While Rebirth has a smaller layout than Caldera, using the STG44 with an SMG is a great option to have. The gun's recoil pattern is also very easy to learn.

In Rebirth Island, the gun has a massive pick rate of 20.1%, which beats every other gun by miles. Clearly, the AR from Vanguard is the favorite weapon for Rebirth lovers.

To get the most out of the gun, players should follow the mentioned attachments:

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 760mm 058

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

Ammunition: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

2) XM4

The assault rifle from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been on the meta list in Warzone for a very long time now. The 1980s version of the M4A1 is an excellent versatile weapon in all conditions.

Using it as an SMG or assault rifle, players can melt people at close range or afar. The gun's learning curve is pretty easy, and like other Cold War weapons, the XM4 also adds some great mobility for players.

The weapon has a 2.8% pick ratio and a KD ratio of 2.5. To get the maximum potential out of the XM4, players can use the mentioned attachments:

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.6” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 45 Rnd

3) BAR

The Season One Vanguard meta is back on the roster again. Although the gun has a lower fire rate, the massive DPS makes up for it.

On Warzone's Rebirth Island, if players hit their shots right, the gun can evaporate enemies right away. However, gun mobility is an issue. Hence, it's not the best option to use on Rebirth Island, but with the amount of damage it deals, it's a great choice.

The BAR from Vanguard has a pick ratio of 2.0% and the KD ratio of 3.1. Players should follow these attachments to utilize the maximum potential of the gun:

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: CGC 30″ XL

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: Chariot WR

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Hardscope

Kit: On_hand

4) Cooper Carbine

The Vanguard assault rifle comes fourth on our roster, and the weapon has a great rate of fire and decent damage output. The Cooper Carbine received some nerf back in Season 2. However, in Season 3, it is still one of the most reliable weapons to use on Rebirth Island.

The assault rifle has a quick ADS time compared to other assault rifles. Hence, On Rebirth's close layout, it is very much viable. The weapon has a pic ratio of 1.7% and a KD ratio of 2.4, making it the fourth most popular gun on Rebirth Island.

This is the best Cooper Carbine loadout to use right now:

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

22” Cooper Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper 45W

Cooper 45W Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

5) Automaton

The Call of Duty Vanguard meta from Season One never went off the list. The assault rifle's firing shots are equivalent to a laser beam, and the amount of accuracy the gun offers is ridiculous.

Players even compared this gun to Modern Warfare's the Grau, which was famous for its accurate laser beams. The gun has a pick rate of 1.7% and a KD ratio of 2.8.

Popular content creator IceManIsaac recommended this Automaton loadout to have a blast on Warzone's Rebirth Island:

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

ZAC 600mm BFA Optic: SVT-40 PL Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PL Scope 3-6x Stock: Anastasia Padded

Anastasia Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Disclaimer: All the stats are taken from wzstats.gg

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far