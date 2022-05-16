5 most popular guns in Call of Duty: Warzone season 3

Call of Duty Warzone season 3 has been live for a couple of weeks. The biggest crossover in the history of the franchise is here right now, noticeable in the recent surge of the player base.

While "Operation Monarch" is receiving mixed reactions from the community, players are still hopping onto the server to experience the wrath of Godzilla and Kong on the pacific island of Caldera.

With Warzone's massive arsenal, which consists of over 100 guns from Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, players who are dropping onto the game need the best of the best ones to fight.

Top 5 guns in Warzone based on pick ratio

The developers add patches and updates to the guns in a bid to make the weapon balance in the game a bit better. Due to this, the Warzone meta is constantly shifting. After the recent patch, which rolled out on May 4, here are the top five guns that players have chosen over in the past week.

1) STG44

The assault rifle from Call of Duty Vanguard is probably the best in the game right now. After a recent buff by Raven Software, the gun is back on the meta list.

With the best possible attachments, the STG44 possesses a TTK of 658ms within 43 meters. As per wzstats.gg's data, the assault rifle has a ratio of 20.7%, picked by 2KD+ players. It also has a KD of 2.9, which is probably the best KD ratio for an assault rifle.

The recommended attachments will take care of the opponents, be it on close or long range. The gun is one of the most lethal weapons to use right now.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

Optic: G16 2.5x scope

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 60 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Vital

Kit: Fully Loaded

2) Owen gun

The Owen gun from Call of Duty Vanguard is undoubtedly the best SMG at the moment. It melts people in close vicinity and can also take charge in mid-range battles.

If players get their headshots right, no gun can match the Owen gun at close range. It has a 56 damage to the head and upper torso within 17 meters and it possesses a TTK of 480 ms at the same range. The pick ratio of the gun is 13.7%, which makes it the second most popular gun on the roster.

The Owen gun can melt people right away, which is mostly helpful when players get into those close-quarter fights or when clearing a building.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Gawain 188mm Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

3) XM4

After many recent buffs, the assault rifle from the Black Ops Cold War has made its mark in the Warzone meta. The gun is versatile in both close and mid-range.

The gun has a very fast TTK within 32 meters (664ms), which is slightly higher than the STG44. This 1980s version of the M4A1 has a very easy-to-control recoil pattern, which makes it a very user-friendly gun.

The XM4 has a pick ratio of 20.7% and a KD ratio of 2.8, which is even higher than the recent meta Cold War AK-47.

To get the most out of the gun in Warzone, here are the recommended attachments.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor.

Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force.

Optic: Axial Arms 3x.

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip.

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd.

4) WELGUN

Another Vanguard gun on the roster is a fan-favorite. The gun's mobility is top notch, making it one of the best choices to meddle in close-range combat. The comparatively slow fire rate can be nullified with the Recoil Booster.

If players hit their shots right within 12 meters, the gun can kill enemies in 560ms. It struggles a bit beyond that distance. The gun also has a great heatshot DPS, which makes it a very fast killing machine with the right aim.

The Welgun has 5.6% pick ratio among all the 2KD+ players. It also possesses a KD of 2.9, similar to the Owen gun.

The best possible loadout for the Welgun in Warzone is mentioned below.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Acrobatic

Kit: Quick

5) MP-40

For the longest time, this gun from Call of Duty Vanguard was probably the most popular SMG in Warzone. The gun is still the top five in terms of pick ratio.

With an easy learning curve, the MP-40 is one of the most comfortable weapons to use. The gun has a Sprint to Fire rate of 141 ms and a Tactical Sprint to Fire rate of 212ms, making it one of the best guns for mobility. The TTK of the gun is higher compared to other SMGs, its easy to control recoil and accuracy make up for it.

Raven has nerfed the MP-40 numerous times, however, it is still the third most popular SMG picked by players regularly in Warzone. The gun has a 5.7% of pick ratio with a 2.5 KD.

These are the best attachments to use for the MP-40.

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Steady

Kit: Quick

These five guns are the most popular guns in Warzone season 3.

Note: All the data in the article has been collected from wzstats.gg and sym.gg. All the loadouts are the most picked by 2KD+ players in the game.

