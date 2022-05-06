The best assault rifle to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone has been a heated debate since the battle royale was released.

It is currently in its next round of seasons, with Season 3: Classified Arms keeping the action on Caldera. It will even include King Kong and Godzilla in the wildest crossover imaginable.

Whether it's taking out those behemoths or fighting enemy players in the BR, the best assault rifle in the game will help immensely. That means kitting out the Black Ops Cold War version of the AK-47.

The best AR in COD: Warzone Season 3 is the AK-47 from BOCW

The consensus among content creators and professional players is that the AK-47 from Black Ops Cold War still dominates compared to every other assault rifle found in COD: Warzone.

Season 3 saw a handful of buffs and nerfs arriving, changing the meta quite a bit. That didn't take away from the power and control of the AK-47. It still reigns as king of the assault rifles.

Popular YouTuber in the Call of Duty space, JGOD, brought this to light in a recent video. He touched on the AK-47 and why it still remains the best assault rifle for those dropping into Caldera.

He mentions the weapon's recoil, but relays how certain attachments and changes to the optics can make the recoil less of an issue. Pairing recoil control with the immense firepower possessed by the AK-47 makes it the top choice for Season 3.

It makes for a wonderful primary weapon and an even better secondary option. Players can couple it with the Owen Gun, as per JGOD's video, or with one of the many powerful snipers found in the game.

No matter the user's playstyle, they can find a way to make the Cold War AK-47 work. They can use it at a distance or bring it out for close range combat with its best loadout.

The best loadout for the Cold War AK-47 in COD: Warzone

The best attachments for the Black Ops Cold War AK-47 in the battle royale are:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: 45 Rnd

This set of attachments will increase the weapon's damage range, recoil control, and bullet velocity. The improved accuracy is the number one need to keep the AK-47 at the top.

Everything else is just a bonus, as its range and damage output are already incredible. It wouldn't be useful without good recoil control that allows players to actually hit those shots, though.

Round it out with the ammunition attachment above, and there will be plenty of bullets in the magazine to take out multiple opponents before having to reload. This indubitably makes it the best AR weapon in Warzone.

