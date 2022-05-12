The best STG44 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 saw a huge shift in the meta as it gave more purpose to weapons such as the STG44.

A huge weapon balance update arrived along with Season 3: Classified Arms, nerfing and buffing a lot of the guns.

The STG44 is an assault rifle that benefited from the balancing and now finds itself as a top contender for best AR in the current meta. However, it wouldn't be able to make that claim without the right attachments to make its best loadout.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the STG44

The STG44 has risen to the top in the current Warzone meta (Image via Activision)

Professional and casual Warzone players alike are starting to think the STG44 may be the go-to assault rifle right now. A certain set of attachments has made it a deadly weapon from top to bottom.

Its effectiveness from a distance and overall accuracy are the main focus of the weapon's best loadout. These attachments make the STG44 a true threat in a variety of scenarios.

Attachments

Here are all of the attachments that make the best loadout for STG44 in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : VDD 760mm 05B

: VDD 760mm 05B Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock : VDD 34S Weighted

: VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : .30 Russian Short 45 Rounds

: .30 Russian Short 45 Rounds Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The muzzle attachment is almost always the first thing that players look at when putting together a loadout for Warzone.

For the STG44, its best option is the MX Silencer for sound suppression and a huge boost to the gun's accuracy.

100T Tommey @Tommey This fkin' hits.



Try it out and let me know what you think. This fkin' hits. Try it out and let me know what you think. https://t.co/eRrF2BtFeL

The VDD 760mm 05B is the barrel attachment for the weapon. It increases the gun's range by adding to the bullet velocity. This causes bullets to travel further without falling off.

Up next is the optic, which is almost always up to the player. For the STG44, however, it is recommended that players use the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x. It provides variable ranges to pick off enemies from different distances.

The assault rifle should also have the VDD 34S Weighted stock. This heavy stock attachment works on the gun's recoil, increasing the accuracy quite a bit.

The M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel is one of the most common attachments players will find in the battle royale. Recoil control and overall accuracy are once again boosted with this attachment.

When it comes to magazine and bullet types, players can pick the .30 Russian Short 45 Rounds to increase the gun's overall damage. The Lengthened ammo type will add more bullet velocity.

The Polymer grip is the final physical attachment, as the last two are perks. It assists with recoil, putting the accuracy of the STG44 way in the green zone.

When it comes to perks, players can pick Sleight of Hand to give the gun an overall faster reload time. They can also pick Fully Loaded to begin with a maximum ammo reserve when the loadout is picked up.

Putting all of these attachments on the STG44 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 will have players beaming opponents from across Caldera.

