5 richest Call of Duty: Warzone professionals in the world

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest battle royale games. It has acquired 100 million active players within a year of its release.

Be it on Twitch, YouTube, or other game-streaming services, Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most viewed titles globally. Players and content creators worldwide are coming to multiple platforms to entertain fans who love the game. Becoming a streamer or a content creator has become one of the most popular occupations the world over.

However, this is not the only profession users can have by playing the game. The market for competitive gaming is massive, and they can earn loads of money by being the best in the game.

The same goes for Call of Duty: Warzone. Professional players worldwide participate in multiple tournaments, and the earnings they make by winning these events can amaze people.

Five wealthiest Call of Duty: Warzone players right now

Primarily based in North America, these professional Call of Duty: Warzone gamers are the five richest pro players right now in terms of competitive tournament earnings.

1) Thomas "Tommey" Trewren

Tommey is a content creator for 100 Thieves and a Warzone professional who has made his mark in the industry. From the start, the veteran Call of Duty player has been consistent throughout all the tournaments in Call of Duty: Warzone.

He was a competitive COD player for years. However, in Warzone, he has shone the brightest. Out of his total of $552,000 of earnings, $340,000 came only from playing Warzone.

His top three tournament earnings are:

Baka Bros wonderLAN (1st) - $25,000

HusKerrs Howl: Grand Dinalds (2nd) - $22,500

Call of Duty XP (5th) - $17,500

2) Aydan "Aydan" Conrad

Aydan is probably the best player in Warzone right now. This user was an absolute beast back in the day when he was competing in Fortnite tournaments. Out of $548,000 of his total earnings, $335,000 has come from Warzone.

His top two tournament earnings are still from playing Warzone, though he never came in the top five. After making the switch to Warzone, the pro has become a menace to others.

In his top four tournament earnings in Warzone, he came into the first position in all of them, including the World Series of Warzone-NA Trios.

Here is a list of his top three tournament earnings:

Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Duo (33rd-64th) - $50,000

Fortnite Fall Skirmish Series (9th) - $26,500

World Series of Warzone - NA Trios (1st) - $16,666.67

3) Jordan "HusKerrs" Thomas

HusKerrs is the only mouse and keyboard player on the roster of the top five most affluent Call of Duty Warzone players. Undoubtedly, he is one of the best in the game. Starting as an Apex Legends pro, HusKerrs is now wreaking havoc in the world of Warzone.

Out of his total earnings of $378,000, he has acquired $296,000 just from Warzone. His highest income has come from the TwitchCon Europe Showdown 2019's Apex tournament, though the rest of his significant earnings have come from Warzone.

Here is a list of his top three earnings so far:

TwitchCon Europe Showdown 2019 - Finals (1st) - $25,866.67

OpTic Chicago 100K Warzone Invitational (1st) - $20,000

World Series of Warzone - NA Duos (1st) - $20,000

4) Ben "Almond" Rosendahl

Almond is a CoD esports player and is currently a content creator for Minnesota RØKKR. He is one of the best competitive players in Warzone right now.

His total earnings are $305,000, and all of it has come from just playing the battle royale. His best Call of Duty: Warzone tournament was Baka Bros WonderLan last December, where he won $25,000 by coming first.

His top three Warzone earnings are:

Baka Bros WonderLAN (1st) - $25,000

Atlanta FaZe Pacific Pursuit (1st) - $16,666.67

JGOD's Call of Duty: Warzone Tournament (1st) - $10,000

5) Evan "SuperEvan" Moore

SuperEvan is a professional Call of Duty: Warzone gamer and is currently a content creator for XSET Gaming. He has total earnings of $286,000 in 76 tournaments.

Undoubtedly, SuperEvan is a big part of the Warzone pro community right now. His top two tournament earnings are both in the HusKerrs Howl.

Here is a list of his top three tournament earnings:

HusKerrs Howl: Grand Finals (1st) - $37,500

HusKerrs Howl: TOP DOG - Grand Finals (1st) - $25,000

Baka Bros WonderLAN (1st) - $15,000

