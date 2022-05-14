The best ZRG 20mm loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The ZRG 20mm is a sniper rifle from Black Ops Cold War that has seen a resurgence in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

The meta has changed drastically with some nerfs and buffs that were handed out. A few weapons that have fallen off in recent seasons have found themselves back in action and that includes the ZRG 20mm.

This sniper rifle can pack a punch, one-shotting opponents from any distance. Adding a set of attachments to give it the best loadout possible only makes it deadlier in Warzone Season 3: Classified Arms.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle

A look at the ZRG 20mm in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

The ZRG 20mm has seen an increase to its head damage multiplier as well as a boost to its maximum damage range. That gives it the capability to take down any opponent from across the map if need be.

While other snipers like the Kar98k from Vanguard are more mobile than the ZRG, they can only take an enemy out with one hit from a certain distance. The ZRG's best loadout has all of them beaten in terms of range versatility.

Attachments

Here are the attachments to make the ZRG 20mm's best loadout in Warzone Season 3, creating a dangerous sniper rifle that consistently delivers satisfying kills:

Muzzle: Agency Moderator

Agency Moderator Barrel: 43.9" Combat Recon

43.9" Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser

SWAT 5mw Laser Ammunition: 5 Rnd

5 Rnd Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Coming from Black Ops Cold War, a limited amount of attachments can be placed on the ZRG 20mm in the battle royale. That doesn't stop it from being a one-shot monster, though.

Start with the Agency Moderator muzzle. It gives sound suppression to those who want to be stealthy, recoil control to make lining up the next shot easier, bullet velocity to improve its distance, and a boost to its damage range.

Following that should be the 43.9" Combat Recon barrel. It further improves the weapon's bullet velocity. This ensures it can fire on a straight line at any distance without Warzone players having to consider any potential bullet drop.

The SWAT 5mw Laser is up next. This knocks the ADS time down quite a bit, allowing players to put their eye on the scope much quicker. It also provides some aiming stability to help keep the crosshairs on the enemy.

Add the 5 Rnd ammunition attachment to the ZRG 20mm. This will buff up the amount of bullets in the magazine. Warzone players will be able to shoot more without reloading, potentially suppressing a push or making up for a missed shot or two.

The final attachment should be the Airborne Elastic Wrap. This rear grip also reduces ADS time, increases the aiming stability, and adds a bit of flinch resistance to the sniper rifle.

#MISTR.CLEAN @justingililland

#Warzone #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare #Vanguard Still leveling up the zrg bc I don't use it much but I didnt need skill here bc I had LUCK on my side! Still leveling up the zrg bc I don't use it much but I didnt need skill here bc I had LUCK on my side!#Warzone #CallofDuty #ModernWarfare #Vanguard https://t.co/Uv7YxxZ3wl

Notice that there isn't room for an optic attachment. The original scope on the ZRG 20mm is just fine by itself. It lets players line up shots from a variety of ranges without being too clunky or in the way.

Put all of these attachments together and the ZRG 20mm will be a dream come true for Warzone players who love to snipe. All it takes is one to the head to net an elimination.

