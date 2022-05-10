Top 5 most used weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 has many different weapons that players can encounter on the battlefield. With so many to choose from, players may be wondering what are the best ones to use in combat? The answer is that there are many good and reliable guns that players pick to help them guarantee their wins. These can be based on power, ease of use, and of course time to kill (TTK).

The guns in this list have been tested time and again, and can fit in almost any kit in the meta. When players make use of these guns, they may want to ensure that they spend some time practicing with them, as practice is what makes any weapon effective.

Top 5 weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 that have the most win-rate

Choosing the right weapons in Call of Duty for a loadout can be one of the most difficult decisions for players to make in the game. Learning the ins and outs of the map, how to engage enemies and win all hinge on having the right loadout for the job.

While no loadout is ever going to be perfect, players will want to use the one they are the most comfortable with.

5) ZRG 20mm

The ZRG 20mm is a very powerful sniper rifle that has been seeing increased usage during Season 3. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the ZRG 20mm possesses the ability to one-shot kill enemies from long ranges with a well-placed headshot. The bullet velocity time is great, and its only defining weaknesses come from ADS speed and handling.

However, these shortcomings can be made up for by using a loadout that favors increasing those stats.

4) Vargo 52

The Vargo 52 is a reliable assault rifle that can have players covering all their bases in mid-range fights. With a predictable recoil, easy handling and control and solid TTK, this gun is a very common weapon. It's easy to see why, when players will have no difficulties defending themselves with this gun.

However, as there are other options with faster TTK, this weapon stays lower on the usage list.

3) XM4

With weapon rebalancing during Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, some weapons took a hit and fell off the meta. This is not the case with the XM4, that has dominated on maps since its release. The reason for this is that it's accurate at long range and is a very mobile assault rifle.

This type of weapon can compliment a sniper build very well and can be even further refined with attachments to allow damage at very high ranges.

2) Owen Gun

The Owen Gun is a fine SMG that can absolutely shred through enemies. Previously, this gun was not that popular of a choice. However, players have noticed that this weapon offers one of the fastest TTK rates in the game and can destroy entire teams in the hands of a skilled player.

Finding this weapon or even leaving the Gulag with one can rapidly set players on the path to victory.

1) Cold War AK-47

Assault Rifles are the most versatile and well used weapons in the entire game. The Cold War AK-47 from Black Ops Cold War is the most well-used and powerful weapons of Season 3. The weapon offers incredibly long range, fast TTK, and can compliment almost any long range loadout.

The only real issue with the weapon is that it has some recoil that players must learn to handle to use the weapon effectively. However, once mastered, the Cold War AK-47 will be a powerful force to be reckoned with in Call of Duty: Warzone.

