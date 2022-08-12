Modern Warfare 2 exclusive map "Farm 18" and gameplay revealed: Behind the scenes, map breakdown and more

Infinity Ward, Modern Warfare 2's lead developer studio, has just dropped a massive piece of intel for the forthcoming iteration of Call of Duty, including gameplay, map making and more.

On their social handles, Infinity Ward has put up a video showing exclusive gameplay footage of the upcoming title.

Furthermore, they have depicted the process behind creating a new training facility in Modern Warfare 2. Named "Farm 18," the facility is inspired by the infamous Shoothouse of Call of Duty. However, the layout is based on a cement factory in undisclosed locations.

Infinity Ward revealed behind-the-VFX footage for the new Modern Warfare 2 map

The footage shows some walking movement with a gun, along with a map in great detail. Geoff Smith, the director of Multiplayer Design at Infinity Ward stated:

"The idea was, what if we put a shoothouse-type situation in the middle, you really want to play that crazy game, you can go to the centre and that action will find you. You want to pull back and put a different way, it's still available to you."

The map's location in Modern Warfare 2 is still classified, with other details remaining sparse at the moment, but viewers can learn a lot from the footage posted by Infinity Ward. The map confirms that there is plenty of cover for players to engage and escape in gunfights. Coupled with that, its layout is quite vibrant and colorful.

While the war-torn environment is still there, the grimy tone from Modern Warfare (2019) has been completely reshaped. In that regard, there is enough vegetation on the map to have a change of scenery.

Senior artist from Infinity Ward, Ashley Thundercliff, explained how they worked on designing the map after getting their idea approved. According to him, balancing the foliage was a difficult task.

Too much density would have provided excessive cover for players, while reducing it meddled with the atmosphere and aesthetic. Hence, finding the perfect balance was crucial.

Devs from Infinity Ward have claimed to have made this map as realistic as possible, prioritizing players' enjoyment and convenience. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer reveal date is September 15, with the game set to be released on October 28, 2022. Call of Duty's upcoming iteration is available for pre-purchase now on all platforms.

