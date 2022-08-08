Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal date officially announced

The official reveal date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer has finally been made public. With the entire community clamoring about it ever since the gameplay reveal last month, it looks like their wait is finally over.

On August 7, Call of Duty announced a number of upcoming events for the franchise during the CDL Championship 2022. They announced that September 15 would be era-defining for the franchise as it would bring the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer to light for the very first time.

Call of Duty Next has been announced for September 15th.



We will all learn what the future of Warzone, Modern Warfare 2 and the future of the Call of Duty franchise!



We will all learn what the future of Warzone, Modern Warfare 2 and the future of the Call of Duty franchise!

We will also get to see the biggest creators play the game live!

Based on the official announcement, the event will not showcase the gameplay of the forthcoming iteration of Modern Warfare. Instead, top Call of Duty streamers from all over the world will livestream their games and fans will get a first glimpse of the highly anticipated title from the perspective of their favorite content creators.

What's next for Call of Duty? Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta, Warzone mobile, and more

In the announcement, Call of Duty has revealed what will be coming next and what they plan to reveal on September 15. Listed below is everything arriving in mid-September:

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal

The future of Warzone

Warzone Mobile Experience

Live gameplay from top streamers

Call of Duty has announced that Infinity Ward designed a Grand Prix map as a part of the Modern Warfare 2 Beta. The map will be playable for the 2022 Beta.

Call of Duty has also released a sneak peek of the brand new multiplayer map named the Grand Prix to announce their beta release in September. The map is based on a racetrack in Asia and is a complete night-time map. The lead development studio, Infinity Ward, announced that they designed the Grand Prix map while keeping the multiplayer beta in mind.

The franchise has also revealed all the Early Access Beta start dates and Open Beta dates. Interestingly, PlayStation users will get to test out Modern Warfare 2 before both Xbox and PC users. For PlayStation users, the early access period will start from September 16 and end on 17 September. However, the Open Beta version is free to download and will arrive the next day once the early access beta ends.

The second phase will allow bring PC and Xbox users to experience the brand-new Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer on September 22. Players who have pre-purchased the game will get a chance to enjoy this early access period of 24 hours. The Open Beta will allow every single player to download the game and play it for free on all platforms. It is expected to commence on 24 September and will end on 26 September.

According to Activision, the upcoming game is the most advanced Call of Duty yet. MW 2 will be officially released on October 28 later this year.

Edited by Atul S