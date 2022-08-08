"I am horrible you don’t need to tell me": Crimsix responds after disastrous performance against OpTic Texas at CDL Champs 2022

Ian "Crimsix" Porter has opened up after his disappointing performance against OpTic Texas last night at CDL Champs. On his Twitter account, he conveyed a message to his fans apologizing for his poor execution during the game.

After a devastating defeat, The New York Sublimers' CDL Superstar expressed his disappointment by saying:

"I am horrible you don’t need to tell me. Felt like my aim assist was off last map, unacceptable scenes from me, but worst of all I let these guys down when it matter the most..."

Furthermore, he also stated that this match was probably the worst he has played in his individual career.

Fans believe it is time for the former world champion to take off his shoes and give it a rest. For the entire season, Crimsix almost had an average K/D of .9. During the match, he tried to stall and give support to his teammates. However, it was not enough for them to survive.

OpTic Texas ended CDL Champs in 4th place

In August 7's game against New York Sublimers (NYSL), OpTic Texas bounced back from their last defeat against the LA Thieves in the first two rounds. Losing the game by 2-0 at the start, the New York Sublimers immediately went on the back foot.

The first round was played on the Tuscan map. While everyone was thriving at NYSL's end, Seth "Scump" Abner and Indervir "iLLeY" Dhaliwal ran riot throughout the match. With 34 and 31 kills, Scump and iLLeY were the biggest factors in the first round.

After two rounds of insane domination by OpTic Texas, there was a technical delay of two hours. However, the Greenwall did not lose their momentum and won the match by 3-0, eliminating the New York Sublimers from the CDL Champs.

In the elimination round 3, OpTic Texas lost against Seattle Surge 3-1 and saw the end of their Vanguard journey. While Seattle Surge took the lead in the first round on Tuscan, OpTic Texas fought back and caught up in the second round. However, Amer "Pred" Zulbeari's remarkable performance (33 kills in third round) in the last round led his team to victory.

The final faceoff is between Atlanta FaZe and LA Thieves

The final takedown is between LA Thieves and Atlanta FaZe. With the Atlanta FaZe's massive win rate against the finalists, they are in the driving seat. However, nothing can be predicted ahead of time regarding this high voltage match. Who takes the throne from the CDL champs this season, only time will tell.

