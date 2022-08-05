OpTic Texas vs LA Thieves: CDL Championship weekend 2022 - Prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The CDL Championship Weekend 2022 is finally underway. Being one of the most prestigious championships of the game, the tournament has seen participation from some of the most talented teams in the world.

On August 6, LA Thieves and OpTic Texas will be facing each other once again in the upper bracket semi-finals of the event. The victors of this match will face off against the winners from the match between Atlanta FaZe and Seattle Surge. Teams who don't manage to secure a win at this stage will be pushed down to the lower bracket, and will still be able to get a shot at the finals, provided they manage to win all their lower bracket matches.

OpTic Texas vs LA Thieves: Which team has a better chance at victory in the CDL Championship?

OpTic Texas and LA Thieves are two of the most successful teams in the CDL Championships. The two teams have faced off against each other previously as well.

Currently, OpTic Texas had a more successful season when compared to LA Thieves, but then again, the latter's performance improved considerably during the CDL Stage 4 Qualifiers and Majors.

Fans from around the world will be eagerly waiting to see how these two teams fare against each other in their upcoming match. The victors, as mentioned before, will make it to the upper bracket finals, while the losing team will drop to the lower bracket.

Prediction

Throughout all of 2022, LA Thieves and OpTic Texas have faced off against each other a total of six times. Interestingly, in these six encounters, both teams have had an equal number of wins. The match during this championship weekend could potentially serve as a tiebreaker between the two teams.

It's difficult to say which team will win, as both of them seem to be on equal footing. The members of both teams are equally skilled and have great synergy going on between themselves.

Between the two teams, OpTic Texas is a fairly newer team. Despite that fact, the team has had a strong performance rating already, winning around 62% of their matches in the series. LA Thieves, on the other hand, have only won around 49% of their matches.

Keeping these statistics in mind, fans around the world will be expecting OpTic Texas to bag a win. However, it would not be safe to rule out LA Thieves at this point as well. The results will boil down to which team handles the pressure better during the upcoming match in this CDL Championship Weekend.

Potential lineup

OpTic Texas

Brandon "Dashy" Otell

Seth "Scump" Abner

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro

Byron "Prolute" Vera

Indervir "iLLeY" Dhaliwal (substitute)

Jordan "General" General (substitute)

LA Thieves

Kenny "Kenny" William

Zack "Drazah" Jordan

Sam "Octane" Larew

Dylan "Envoy" Hannon

Nathaniel "Pentagrxm" Thomas (substitute)

Where to watch

Like the previous two seasons of the CDL Championships, this year's tournament is also being broadcast exclusively on YouTube. Fans can head over to the official CDL YouTube channel and follow the tournament live.

