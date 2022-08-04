Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 loadouts for Fortune's Keep after the August 3 Season 4 Reloaded update

The Call of Duty Warzone August 3 update for Season 4 Reloaded has just dropped and has caused a few surprising changes to the stats of the weapons.

The latest update on August 3 for Call of Duty Warzone changed the season's top meta weapons. The newest update has brought nerfs to NZ-41, KG M40, Volkssturmgewehr, Kilo 141, Armaguerra 43, marco 5 and H4 Blixen.

But it remains to be seen whether these nerfs will be enough to dodge these weapons from the list of top-tier meta firearms.

But it remains well-known that the count of weapons in Call of Duty Warzone is slowly approaching the double century, and operators are having a harder time choosing which weapon to take to the battlefields.

This article will index the top five loadouts a player can equip to dominate their opponents in a match on Fortune's Keep.

Call of Duty Warzone Fortune's Keep after the August 3 update

The map of Fortune's Keep was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Season 4 patch and has been highly welcomed by the game's playerbase. The latest map has a size similar to that of Rebirth Island and is based on a real-world location on the Mediterranean Sea. This map mainly features combat along close-mid ranges, but the pacing is slightly slower than that of Rebirth Island

Players must have a combination of weapons that are effective in both mid-long range and close-range combat scenarios. And for those with a knack for aggressive sniping, the presence of a proper sniper-support weapon is a must.

1) Swiss K31 and Cooper Carbine

Call of Duty Warzone Swiss K31 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The recent update on July 28 has resulted in a maximum damage range buff to most of the aggressive snipers in the game. The max damage range on Swiss K31 was increased from 42 meters to 57 meters. Due to the buff, this fan-favorite aggressive sniper can down its opponents in just one bullet if a headshot is registered within 57 meters.

Thus, this rifle is the perfect choice for aggressive sniping on the map of Fortune's Keep. The appropriate attachments for this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

- GRU Suppressor Barrel - 24.9" Combat Recon

24.9" Combat Recon Laser - SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Foregrip - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip - Airborne Elastic Wrap

Call of Duty Warzone Cooper Carbine (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Swiss K31 can be paired with the best sniper support weapon in the game, Cooper Carbine. This Vanguard integration weapon is famous among players for its insanely low recoil and fast time-to-kill (TTK) value. Despite receiving a recoil nerf for its most used magazine in the Season 4 Reloaded patch, this high fire-rate assault rifle (AR) still packs a chest TTK of 726ms up to 32 meters.

The best attachments for a sniper-support build of the Cooper Carbine for Fortune's Keep are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Ragdoll G45 Skeletal

Ragdoll G45 Skeletal Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - On-Hand

2) Vargo 52 and PPSh-41 (VG)

Call of Duty Warzone Vargo 52 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Vargo 52 is one of the best non-Vanguard assault rifles currently meta in Call of Duty Warzone. This fully automatic AR is renowned among the players for its minimal recoil and high muzzle velocity. The playerbase favors this firearm for its ease to use and the ability to achieve its optimal TTK with minimal effort on the part of the operators.

The finest setup for the Black Ops Cold War assault rifle is as follows:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel - 18.6" Task Force

18.6" Task Force Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Call of Duty Warzone VG PPSh-41(Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

One might be able to use the Vargo 52 for close-range combat in case of emergencies but to achieve optimum results. A short-range low TTK SMG is much more fitting.

A perfect example of such a weapon is the Vanguard PPSh-41. This gun is adored by users for its stupidly fast close range TTK of 660ms and its jaw-dropping fire rate of 1000 bullets per minute.

The best setup for the VG PPSh-41 in Fortune's Keep is mentioned below:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - ZAC 300mm

ZAC 300mm Optics - Kovalevskaya IS03P

Kovalevskaya IS03P Stock - Removed stock

Removed stock Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Quick

3) BAR and Type 100

Call of Duty Warzone BAR (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

BAR was introduced to Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Vanguard weapons and has since been one of the easiest weapons to use in the game. This gun might have a slow fire rate among its other AR counterparts, but it makes up for its insanely high damage value and low recoil. Due to these attributes, it is very easy to obtain the theoretical TTK of 854ms.

The best attachments to reach the perfect optimization for this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - CGC 30" XL

CGC 30" XL Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x Scope

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Scope Stock - Chariot WR

Chariot WR Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty Warzone Type 100 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The BAR can be paired with the Type 100 SMG to take care of close-range fights. Type 100 is acclaimed among the players for its insanely fast TTK, exceptional fire rate and high mobility.

This Vanguard integration SMG is a beast in short-range combat and is a perfect choice for tackling close quarters of Fortune's Keep.

The best attachments to achieve the maximum results from this gun are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Sakura 196mm Light

Sakura 196mm Light Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2 - Quick

4) KG M40 and H4 Blixen

Call of Duty Warzone KG M40 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The KG M40 is also a Vanguard integration weapon and is being regarded as one of the finest mid-long range beamers in the game after the Season 4 patch. The weapon has such low recoil and headshot landing potential that the developers had to specifically apply nerfs to its headshot locational damage multiplier with the August 3 update.

Despite the nerf, this weapon still boasts an impressive chest TTK of 837ms up to a distance of 33 meters. The best attachments for this gun are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - VDD 22G Padded

VDD 22G Padded Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine - 8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums

8mm Klauser 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

Call of Duty Warzone H4 Blixen (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

H4 Blixen can accompany the KG M40 to engage their opponents in close-range combat. The Blixen was added to Warzone in the Pacific Season 3 Reload and had maintained its dominance for a long time. Despite receiving multiple consecutive nerfs for its damage output and recoil control, this overpowered SMG still maintains a Chest TTK of 700ms in Season 4 Reloaded.

The aptest setup for the H4 Blixen on Fortune's Keep is as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

5) Kilo 141 and Marco 5

Call of Duty Warzone Kilo 141 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Kilo 141 is the default weapon in Call of Duty Warzone and, as such, is very well accustomed to the majority of the playerbase of the game. Despite being the default gun, Kilo 141 is not one to be underestimated, and the firearm is one of the most powerful ARs in the Season 4 Reloaded patch. This gun also boasts a high rate of fire and a substantially high muzzle velocity.

The Kilo 141 has a chest TTK of 800ms up to 47 meters and is a very proficient killer in the hands of both novice and expert players. The best build for this Modern Warfare weapon is as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler Optics - Corp Combat Holo Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics

Corp Combat Holo Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 50 Round Mags

Call of Duty Warzone Marco 5 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Kilo 141 can be partnered with the Marco 5 SMG to handle the close-range engagements. The most recent SMG that has been added to Call of Duty Warzone with the Season 4 patch and has since established its place among the top meta SMGs in the game. This firearm is attributed to high mobility, accurate gunfire, and good recoil control.

Despite receiving consecutive nerfs in the last few updates, Marco 5 can still obtain a chest TTK of 688ms and remains one of the most domineering SMGs in the game. The best attachments for this meta weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Imerito 342mm 04P

Imerito 342mm 04P Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletak

Mark VI Skeletak Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Gung Ho

Gung Ho Perk 2 - Quick

These five sets of weapons make the best loadouts for Fortune's Keep in the Season 4 Reloaded patch after the August 3 update. Players can equip Throwing Knife and Stim as their lethal and tactical equipment along with Serpentine, Overkill, and Combat Scout as their perks to complete these custom loadouts.

