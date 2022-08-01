Call of Duty Warzone: Top 5 SMGs to excel in Rebirth Island in Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded patch brought about gameplay changes along with quality-of-life improvements to liven up the playability of the title. But what concerns the playerbase the most is the various changes to the stats of the weapons that have come about with the latest patch.

Gone are the days when only Vanguard weapons reigned supreme in Warzone, as the Season 4 Reloaded patch has caused many of the Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War guns to rise back from obscurity.

As such, this article will list the top five meta SMGs that a player can equip on Rebirth Island to gain the upper hand over their opponents.

5 must-try SMGs for Call of Duty Warzone's Rebirth Island after Season 4 Reloaded patch

Rebirth Island is one of the smaller maps that a player can land in the Call of Duty Warzone. It was modeled after the famous Alcatraz Prison Island map from the Call of Duty Blackout.

The map is known for its fast-paced, adrenalin-pumping style of gameplay, where players eliminate their opponents in multi-tiered buildings that are placed in close proximity to each other.

Due to gunfights being mainly limited to close-to-mid range engagements, the presence of a low time-to-kill (TTK) SMG is a must in players' inventory. A meta SMG for Rebirth Island must have high mobility and damage value along with good recoil control and fast TTK.

The count of the total number of weapons in Call of Duty Warzone is slowly inching towards the double centuries, and as such, it is getting harder for players to choose which gun to take to the battlefield. Thus, this article will reference the top five meta SMGs for Rebirth Island for the convenience of the readers.

1) H4 Blixen

The H4 Blixen was added to Call of Duty Warzone in the Season 3 Reloaded patch and has since been one of the top meta SMGs that an operator can equip in the game. Although it has received multiple consecutive nerfs in previous updates to the game, this Vanguard integration SMG is still a top-of-the-line meta weapon in the Season 4 Reloaded patch.

H4 Blixen is known among the Warzone community for its absurdly high damage value and ease-to-use due to its high mobility and good recoil control. Thus, the appropriate attachments to compliment the best attributes of the gun are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Bergstrom 17" F3

Bergstrom 17" F3 Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone H4 Blixen (Image via sym.gg)

2) Type 100

The Type 100 is a Vanguard integration weapon that is famous among the player base of the game for its reputation of having the fastest TTK among all the SMGs. This short-mid range SMG has a good fire rate and muzzle among its compatriots and boasts a jaw-dropping TTK of just 560ms up to 20 meters.

But this TTK can only be achieved by the .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags, thus players will have to choose their engagements carefully while keeping the low ammunition count in mind. The best attachments for a fast TTK build of the weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammunition - Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Fleet

Fleet Perk 2 - On-Hand

Call of Duty Warzone Type 100 (Image via sym.gg)

3) MP5 (BOCW)

For players who prefer the run-and-gun style of gameplay in Call of Duty Warzone, the Black Ops Cold War era MP5 is the perfect weapon of choice to compete on Rebirth Island. The BOCW MP5, which goes by the code name of Sub-machine gun Alpha, has received buffs for its damage range and neck damage multiplier.

Thus, this weapon gives a TTK of 700ms up to 100 meters in the Season 4 Reloaded patch of the game. The best setup for a run-and-gun style of gameplay with this SMG is as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock - Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine - STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

Call of Duty Warzone BOCW MP5 (Image via sym.gg)

4) Marco 5

The Marco 5 is the latest SMG that was added to Call of Duty Warzone as part of the Season 4 patch. This gun is famous among the player base for its exceptional mobility, good accuracy, and recoil control.

Since its launch, this gun has remained on the list of top-tier meta SMGs despite receiving two back-to-back nerfs in Season 4 and Season 4 Relaoded patch of the game.

The Marco 5 still has a TTK of 688ms up to 10 meters in the latest patch and is a high pick-rate weapon among the player base. The best attachments for this Vanguard meta SMG are as follows:

Muzzle - Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel - Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optics - Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock - Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel - Mark VI Skeletak

Mark VI Skeletak Magazine - 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1 - Momentum

Momentum Perk 2 - Quick

Call of Duty Warzone Marco 5 (Image via sym.gg)

5) MAC-10

The MAC-10 is a Black Ops Cold War integration SMG that boasts one of the fastest fire-rates among all the weapons in the game. This close- to mid-range SMG is also one of the finest Sniper support weapons in the game.

The MAC-10 has received multiple buffs for its minimum damage value, headshot damage multiplier, and maximum damage range in the Season 4 patch.Since then, this SMG is slowing moving forward in the list of the top-tier SMGs in the game. The best attachments for the MAC-10 on Rebirth Island are as follows:

Muzzle - Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser - Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock - Raider Stock

Raider Stock Underbarrel - Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine - Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Call of Duty Warzone MAC-10 (Image via sym.gg)

These five meta SMGs are among the best that players can equip in their custom loadouts to have a great time in any match on Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded.

More about Call of Duty Warzone's latest patch

Call of Duty Warzone's Season 4 Reloaded patch is being regarded as one of the the best that Raven Software has delivered to the player base because it has balanced the meta by quite a significant margin.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone has also introduced many other changes to the game, including two brand new zombie-based events, along with the Endurance-type event called the Titanium trials.

The mid-season patch also added the Vargo S Assault Rifle (AR) to the title along with new skins, camos, and Operators to sate players' cosmetic demand.

