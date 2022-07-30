Best loadout for MW Kar98K after July 28 update for Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone has brought in multiple new changes to its weapon meta.

From the new Vargo S assault rifle to exciting zombie-based events, the latest patch has a lot to offer. Players should also keep an eye out for the Titanium Trials event, which is similar to the Iron trials from last season.

The developers have also added a lot of new gameplay and quality-of-life modifications. Coupled with that, the latest patch also features new camos, operators and skins to sate the demand for cosmetic items.

The readjustments to gun statistics have caused a major change in the list of top-tier meta weapons. In that regard, the latest update has buffed up sniper rifles by a significant margin. Among them, the fan-favorite Modern Warfare Kar98K has also received a significant boost to its max damage range, making it a powerful and aggressive sniper for the game's smaller maps.

The best loadout for MW Kar98K in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The MW Kar98K is known for being one of the most dominant and aggressive snipers in Warzone. Before its highly damaging nerf in Season 3, this was the go-to sniper for the vast majority of players.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch has buffed up the max damage range of the weapon by a significant margin, increasing it from 36 meters to 49 meters. This will allow the MW Kar98K to deliver headshots with a single blow within 70 meters. However, proper attachments will be essential in that endeavor.

These modifications will allow it to shine as an aggressive sniper in the game's smaller maps, such as Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island.

The best attachments for the Modern Warfare Kar98K in Season 4 Reloaded patch are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Custom 27.6"

Singuard Custom 27.6" Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optics - Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock - FTAC Sport Comb

The Monolithic Suppressor will help in muzzling the sound of gunfire and preventing the operator from being pinged on the minimap. Meanwhile, the Singuard Custom 27.6" barrel will also increase the muzzle velocity, recoil control and damage range of the sniper by a significant margin. This will help in improving the gun's stability while firing.

The Tac Laser and FTAC Sport Comb Stock will help in reducing the aim-down-sight (ADS) time of Kar98K by a serious margin. These two attachments will make the weapon snappier and players will be able to scope in-and-out much faster.

Along with that, the Sniper Scope gives an excellent magnified view of the downrange and for some reason, it also improves the gun's reload time by 3.23 seconds. With this scope as an attachment, the reload time of this sniper stands at a jaw-dropping 0.7 seconds.

This is the best setup for the MW Kar98K, bringing its best aspects to the forefront. For those who were much into aggressive sniping before the Season 3 nerf, Warzone has been receptive to their plight as these sniper rifles are back in the meta.

