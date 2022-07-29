Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded: Top 5 assault rifles in the latest meta

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch has gone live and has definitely caused multiple changes to the previous season's gun meta.

The latest patch brings in a brand new assault rifle called Vargo S to the title along with two new zombie-based events, Titanium Trials, Portable Redeployment Balloons, Bomber Planes, and many more.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



New Modes, Gameplay updates, new Camos, new Weapons & adjustments, new Operators, and more!



The Patch Notes are available at: #Warzone Season Four Reloaded launches at 9AM PST!New Modes, Gameplay updates, new Camos, new Weapons & adjustments, new Operators, and more!The Patch Notes are available at: ravensoftware.com/community/2022… 📢 #Warzone Season Four Reloaded launches at 9AM PST!New Modes, Gameplay updates, new Camos, new Weapons & adjustments, new Operators, and more! The Patch Notes are available at: ravensoftware.com/community/2022… https://t.co/oj4X6cAGks

The latest patch has also introduced new skins for weapons and operators along with various other cosmetic items. Additionally, a lot of other gameplay and quality-of-life adjustments have been added to the game.

But there is an important change that concerns the player base the most and that is the change in meta. Season 4 Reloaded has introduced various adjustments to the stats of the weapons and there is a reshuffle in the list of top-tier weapons. This article will list the top five assault rifles that will dominate this season of Call of Duty Warzone.

5 meta assault rifles in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Assault rifles (ARs) are the backbone of mid- to long-range gunfights in Call of Duty Warzone. A top meta assault rifle must possess fast time-to-kill (TTK) values along with substantial damage and recoil control for it to be successful.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch has led many Modern Warfare weapons to rise back from obscurity and become dominant weapons this season.

Thus, this article lists the five most overpowered assault rifles of the season for the reference of the readers.

1) AS44

AS44 loadout Call of Duty Warzone (Image via sym.gg)

AS44 was added to Call of Duty Warzone with the integration of Vanguard weapons. This AR gained its infamy among the player base in the previous season of the game when it received multiple buffs. Since then, this meta assault rifle has remained the most dominant AR in the game, even in Season 4 Reloaded.

The weapon is known for its blistering fire rate of 984 rounds per minute that any player can throw downrange with highly accurate gunfire. The automatic rifle also has good recoil control and damage value, making it a top predator on the battlefields of Call of Duty Warzone.

The best attachments to bring out the maximum potential of this weapon are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Kovalevskaya Custom

Kovalevskaya Custom Underbarrel - Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine - 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Disabled

Disabled Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

2) Nikita AVT

Nikita AVT Loadout Call of Duty Warzone (Image via sym.gg)

Nikita AVT is a Vanguard-integration assault rifle and is one of the best sniper supports in the game. This AR has been at the collecting end of multiple buffs in both Season 4 and Season 4 Reloaded, and boasts a terrifying TTK value of just 693ms up to a distance of 40 meters.

The weapon is known for its high fire-rate and muzzle velocity but also boasts good recoil control. These attributes turn it into a very accurate long-range beamer. The best setup for Nikita AVT is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock - Empress Notch

Empress Notch Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1 - Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

3) Cooper Carbine

Cooper Carbine loadout Call of Duty Warzone (Image via sym.gg)

The Cooper Carbine is one of the easiest weapons to use in Call of Duty Warzone. It was added to the game with Vanguard's Integration and has been a very overpowered assault rifle in the game since Season 4. The Reloaded patch might have added a horizontal recoil penalty to its most used magazine attachment, but that can easily be mitigated by a minimal shift in the build.

Cooper Carbine is famous among the players for its high fire-rate and minimal recoil, which is so low that it has been dubbed the lowest recoil gun in the history of Warzone. The best attachments for this Vanguard firearm are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock - Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel - M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Magazine - 9mm 60 Rounds Drums

9mm 60 Rounds Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

4) M13

M13 loadout Call of Duty Warzone (Image via sym.gg)

M13 is a Modern Warfare-integration assault rifle that was added to Call of Duty Warzone a long time back. Since then, this gun has been highly appreciated among the player base for its smooth recoil control and eye-catching muzzle velocity.

The Season 4 Reloaded patch has caused this gun to receive neck damage multiplier buff which has increased the rate of achievement of optimal TTK of this assault Rifle. This is a near-perfect mid-long range AR in the hands of both veterans and novice players of the game.

The best attachment arrangement for this firearm is as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempus Marksman

Tempus Marksman Optics - VLK 3.0x Optics

VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip / Ranger Foregrip

Commando Foregrip / Ranger Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

5) Kilo 141

Kilo 141 loadout Call of duty Warzone (Image via sym.gg)

The Kilo 141 is one such weapon that is very well-known and often used by the majority of the player base of the game. Despite being the default gun in the game, one must never underestimate it. The Kilo definitely breaks the mold of default weapons by being an extremely lethal firearm in Call of Duty Warzone.

Players are very familiar with the light-speed-esque muzzle velocity of this gun along with its easy-to-handle recoil. These attributes point to this assault rifle's terrifying mid- to long-range gunfight potential. The best attachments for Kilo 141 in Season 4 Reloaded are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler Optics - Corp Combat Holo Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics

Corp Combat Holo Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

These are the top five assault rifles in the Season 4 Reloaded patch of Call of Duty Warzone. Players can have any one of them in their loadouts, making it easier to dominate gunfights in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far