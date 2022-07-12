Call of Duty Warzone: 5 most overpowered Assault Rifles in Season 4 after July 7 update

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone has brought several notable changes in the current gun meta.

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch has been online for some time, and the player base is slowly but surely getting accustomed to it. The Fortune's Keep map, added with this update, has been an instant hit among users.

The two new weapons with this patch, Marco 5 and UGM-8, have also established their position in the meta.

The new patch received its latest balance update on July 7, and the weapon meta in Warzone has seen a significant shift. Modern Warfare weapons are creeping up in the meta-list, and some are highly competitive this season.

Top 5 near-perfect ARs in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 patch has introduced some very appetizing changes to the list of top-tier meta weapons. When it comes to assault rifles, the new update has caused some of the fan-favorite Modern Warfare ARs to become quite viable in the game.

Assault rifles are among the most versatile firearms in Call of Duty Warzone. They are some of the most prolific killers in all gunfight ranges with proper attachments.

An assault rifle must have a significant damage profile, low time-to-kill (TTK), and excellent recoil control to be a meta weapon in the game. The following five assault rifles fulfill these criteria quite diligently.

5) M4A1 (MW)

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4's M4A1 (Image via Chuck/YouTube)

The M4A1 has been a part of Call of Duty Warzone for quite a long time. It is a favorite among gamers for its impressive muzzle velocity and high fire rate.

This gun also has decent recoil control and an easily manageable firing pattern, making it a much-desired assault rifle among the players.

This build for the M4A1 is optimized for mid-range engagements with fast aiming-down-sight (ADS) time and recoil stability while continuously firing the weapon. The setup is quite effective on Fortune's Keep and Rebirth Island.

The following attachments are required to achieve this build for the AR:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Stick M16 Grenadier

Stick M16 Grenadier Laser - Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underrbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

4) NZ-41 (VG)

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4's NZ-41(Image via Chuck/YouTube)

NZ-41 was added to Warzone with the integration of Call of Duty Vanguard and has been an oppressive weapon since the later parts of the Season 3 Reloaded patch. In Season 4, this gun received a buff at launch and two consecutive nerfs with the Balance Updates but is still a top choice for a substantial number of players.

The weapon has a high damage value and a solid fire rate and is, without a doubt, one of the best Vanguard ARs in the game. The best attachments for NZ-41 in Warzone Season 4 are:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - Orbweaver 360mm BC

Orbweaver 360mm BC Optics - SVT-40 PU 3-6x

SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Brace

Brace Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

3) M13 (MW)

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4's M13 (Image via Chuck/YouTube)

The M13 is a Call of Duty Modern Warfare assault rifle with a fast TTK in Season 4 of Warzone. The gun is known for its insanely high rate of fire and ease of control because of its excellent recoil stability. It can also be considered a perfect assault rifle for beginners.

This is a superb assault rifle in the current season, and players should consider having it in their loadouts. The gun should be optimized for muzzle velocity and recoil control, and the best way to achieve it is as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Tempus Marksman

Tempus Marksman Optics - PBX Holo 7 Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics

PBX Holo 7 Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

2) Kilo 141 (MW)

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4's Kilo 141 (Image via Chuck/YouTube)

The Kilo 141 is also a Modern Warfare Weapon and is very competitive in the current season of Call of Duty Warzone. The AR is known for its relatively high fire rate and accuracy over mid-range engagements.

It is the default weapon in Call of Duty Warzone, so users will have it fully upgraded. The best setup for the Kilo 141 will optimize it to improve its damage range and recoil stability to allow the gun to easily mow down an entire squad of enemies without reloading.

The firearm also comes with a 100 Round Drum magazine, but gamers should avoid that attachment for its heavy penalties on ADS time and movement speed. The best attachments for the Kilo 141 are as follows:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel - Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8" Prowler Optics - Corp Combat Hollow Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics

Corp Combat Hollow Sight / VLK 3.0x Optics Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine - 60 Round Mags

1) Cooper Carbine (VG)

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4's Cooper Carbine (Image via Activision)

Cooper Carbine is undoubtedly the best assault rifle in Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone. This Vanguard AR received significant buffs in the current season and has since taken the top position among the meta assault rifles.

The gamer base favors the Cooper Carbine for its extremely low recoil and mind-boggling fire rate. The gun has been given the title of the lowest recoil AR in the entire weapon playlist of Warzone.

It also has an impressive damage value per magazine and can down full squads without reloading. The perfect attachments for this gun to tackle all the engagement ranges are as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel - 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Optics - G16 2.5x / SVT-40 PU 3-6x

G16 2.5x / SVT-40 PU 3-6x Stock - Cooper 45W

Cooper 45W Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine - 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition - Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip - Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1 - Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

These weapons are among the top five overpowered assault rifles currently sitting at the pinnacle of the meta-list of the game. Players can pair these assault rifles with a close-range weapon and have an excellent custom loadout for the game.

