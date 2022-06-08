Top 5 gun loadouts with lowest recoil in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The Call of Duty franchise is known for its immense variety of guns and equipment. Warzone has taken it to the next level, as players can use almost all the armaments from various titles in the game. It can be said that they are spoilt for choice.

But this makes the selection of guns to take in the match a hard choice for users. Hence, this article focuses on five gun loadouts with the lowest recoil in the current meta of Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. These guns can be considered the "laser beam" of the current meta.

Best near-zero recoil guns in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

There are plenty of weapons with very low time to kill (TTK) in Warzone. But most of these guns are very hard to control because of their twitchy recoil.

In the end, the player who lands most of the shots is most likely to come out alive in an engagement. So a weapon with high TTK but horrendous recoil might not help you win the gunfight.

Here is a list of 5 gun loadouts with the smoothest recoil in the entire game.

1) Cooper Carbine

Cooper Carbine is regarded as a gun with the lowest recoil in the entire history of Call of Duty: Warzone. It is a very lethal weapon that acts as a hybrid of SMG and assault rifle.

The Vanguard rifle might not have the lowest TTK, but this gun absolutely beams the enemies at mid-to-long range. This makes Cooper Carbine a great sniper support weapon.

The recoil pattern is very manageable. It goes straight up with a very slight horizontal recoil to the right. To achieve this feat, players can load the weapon with the following attachments:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

Barrel - 22" Custom Cooper

Optics - G16 2.5x

Stock - Cooper Custom Padded

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

Magazine - 9mm 60 rounds Drums

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk - Hardscope

Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

2) M13

This Call of Duty Modern Warfare weapon has been in and out of the meta multiple times. But despite that, veteran players still love this weapon for its great accuracy and control.

M13 is known for its dependability as it can engage enemies in multiple ranges. It has an upward vertical recoil with a horizontal recoil towards the right side.

This gun is generally kitted with various attachments to maximize the range and minimize the recoil.

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrrel - Tempus Marksman

Optics - VLK 3.0x optic

Underbarrel - Commando Foregrip

Magazine - 60 Round Mag

3) Fara 83

This Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War weapon is favored by a lot of players in the game. Fara 83 has a very fast TTK and it shreds enemies in all the engagement ranges.

The gun has a minimal S pattern recoil. So one just has to pull the gun down while firing to get the optimal amount of bullet hits.

This gun is equipped with the following attachments to increase the damage range and reduce recoil even further:

Muzzle - GRU Suppressor

Barrel - 18.7" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optics - Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel - Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine - Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

4) MP7

The MP7 is a unique SMG in the Call of Duty Warzone, as it has remained viable since it was launched. This SMG simply deletes enemies at close to medium range with its high rate of fire and very manageable recoil.

MP7 has an easy-to-manage vertical recoil with minimal horizontal recoil to the right side.

This weapon is outfitted with the following attachments to make it a very good sniper support weapon:

Muzzle - Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel - FSS Recon

Laser - Tac Laser

Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

Magazine - 60 Round Mag

5) BAR

In Call of Duty Warzone, a properly kitted BAR can be described in a few words, hard-hitting yet low recoil. It can be compared to Modern Warfare's Oden, but it shoots faster and has lower recoil.

In the current meta, BAR dominates mid to long-range engagements. It also has a very manageable upward vertical recoil with almost no horizontal recoil.

The best way to outfit the BAR is as follows:

Muzzle - MX Silencer

Barrel - CGC 30" XL

Optics - SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock - Wire Stock

Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

Rear grip - Rubber Grip

Magazine - 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags

Ammunition - Lengthened

Perk 1 - Hardscope

Perk 2 - Fully Loaded

No weapon in Warzone can boast of having absolutely no recoil. But these 5 guns, when outfitted with proper attachments, have the least recoil in the entire game.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

