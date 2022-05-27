Top 5 loadouts in Caldera in Season 3 Reloaded of Call of Duty Warzone

The new update for Call of Duty Warzone brings a handful of different changes to the meta and guns. In addition to the new weapons, Reloaded, as the update is called, also brings a handful of changes to the Caldera map which also leads to a limited time event.

With brand new weapons, map changes, and multiple changes to the existing weapons, developer Infinity Ward has also ensured that the meta is shaken up noticeably. This article will list the top five loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone season 3 Reloaded in the map Caldera.

Top 5 loadouts to use in Caldera in Season 3 Reloaded of Call of Duty Warzone

Caldera features a lot of map changes in the new update which players have to get accustomed to.

The list will include weapons and perks a player can use to get the most out of each loadout. While some weapons aren't used much by most players, these loadouts will surely encourage players to try them out.

1) Welgun and Automaton

Even though Call of Duty Vanguard's Welgun received a slight nerf in its fire rate, it is still one of the better SMGs in the game. With the high fire rate, it is more likely that players will run out of ammo when taking on multiple targets.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Acrobat

Perk 2: Quick

The second gun in the loadout is the Automaton from Call of Duty Vanguard, which is a great assault rifle to use in Caldera and a perfect go-to with the Welgun due to its high mag capacity. This assault rifle helps players take long range gunfights easier and forgives even if they miss a few shots.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: Anastasia Padded

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mag

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

2) Carl Gustaf M/45 and ZRG 20mm

As a sniper supporting weapon, the Carl Gustaf is great at short and long-range gunfights. It is hard-hitting and does damage in both long and short ranges. With a decent firerate, it is a very useful support SMG when paired with a sniper rifle.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMK

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Jonsson Skeletal CR-10

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 9mm 72 Round Mags

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Ammunition: Lengthened

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

Gustaf is also paired with the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle for the loadout, which is currently one of the best sniper rifles in Call of Duty Warzone.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Sound Moderator

Barrel: 43.9'' Combat Recon

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Magazine: 5 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

3) STG44 and Volk

The STG44 is an extremely powerful assault rifle and has manageable recoil, but as with many other rifles in Call of Duty Warzone, it too received a damage buff with the latest update. It is an extremely effective weapon for medium and long-range gun fights.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2 : Fully Loaded

Volk is an extremely mobile weapon to use in from Call of Duty Vanguard. Even with an insane amount of mobility, it is rarely seen in the hands of players. Despite the low pick rate, the gun is an underrated beast.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammunition: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

4) AS44 and Diamatti

The AS44 assault rifle from Call of Duty Vanguard has a very low TTK (time to kill), making it a fun weapon to use at close and medium ranges in Call of Duty Warzone. The gun has medium to no recoil depending on the attachments applied. Overall, it is a really strong assault rifle on Caldera.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: ZAC 12B Custom

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Perk 1: Steady

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Diamatti is the best secondary in Call of Duty Warzone right now. It is a solid sidearm which becomes even better when outfitted with the correct attachments.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Supressor

Barrel: 7.2" Task Force

Laser: SOF Target Designator

Magazine: Salvo 30 Round Fast Mag

Grip: Serpent Wrap

5) QBZ and Panzerfaust

Alongside Vargo, the QBZ is another great Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War assault rifle which is viable right now in Warzone. Even though the gun isn't used by a lot of players yet, it is a must try with the correct attachments.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Supressor

Barrel: 15.5" Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum

If players are looking for some easy kills without really worrying about recoil or good movement, then the Panzerfaust is the perfect weapon to pair with the QBZ when things get too sticky. It is the perfect weapon of destruction in Call of Duty Warzone and a great way to explode opponents.

