Top 5 loadouts in Caldera in Season 3 Reloaded of Call of Duty Warzone

The new update for Call of Duty Warzone brings a handful of different changes to the meta and guns. In addition to the new weapons, Reloaded, as the update is called, also brings a handful of changes to the Caldera map which also leads to a limited time event.
With brand new weapons, map changes, and multiple changes to the existing weapons, developer Infinity Ward has also ensured that the meta is shaken up noticeably. This article will list the top five loadouts in Call of Duty Warzone season 3 Reloaded in the map Caldera.
Top 5 loadouts to use in Caldera in Season 3 Reloaded of Call of Duty Warzone
Caldera features a lot of map changes in the new update which players have to get accustomed to.
The list will include weapons and perks a player can use to get the most out of each loadout. While some weapons aren't used much by most players, these loadouts will surely encourage players to try them out.
1) Welgun and Automaton
Even though Call of Duty Vanguard's Welgun received a slight nerf in its fire rate, it is still one of the better SMGs in the game. With the high fire rate, it is more likely that players will run out of ammo when taking on multiple targets.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Acrobat
- Perk 2: Quick
The second gun in the loadout is the Automaton from Call of Duty Vanguard, which is a great assault rifle to use in Caldera and a perfect go-to with the Welgun due to its high mag capacity. This assault rifle helps players take long range gunfights easier and forgives even if they miss a few shots.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Anastasia Padded
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum Mag
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
2) Carl Gustaf M/45 and ZRG 20mm
As a sniper supporting weapon, the Carl Gustaf is great at short and long-range gunfights. It is hard-hitting and does damage in both long and short ranges. With a decent firerate, it is a very useful support SMG when paired with a sniper rifle.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMK
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Jonsson Skeletal CR-10
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 9mm 72 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Perk 1: Fleet
- Perk 2: Quick
Gustaf is also paired with the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle for the loadout, which is currently one of the best sniper rifles in Call of Duty Warzone.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Sound Moderator
- Barrel: 43.9'' Combat Recon
- Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Magazine: 5 Rnd
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
3) STG44 and Volk
The STG44 is an extremely powerful assault rifle and has manageable recoil, but as with many other rifles in Call of Duty Warzone, it too received a damage buff with the latest update. It is an extremely effective weapon for medium and long-range gun fights.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Vital
- Perk 2 : Fully Loaded
Volk is an extremely mobile weapon to use in from Call of Duty Vanguard. Even with an insane amount of mobility, it is rarely seen in the hands of players. Despite the low pick rate, the gun is an underrated beast.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 428mm 05V
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Incendiary
- Rear Grip: Grooved Grip
- Perk 1: Gung-Ho
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
4) AS44 and Diamatti
The AS44 assault rifle from Call of Duty Vanguard has a very low TTK (time to kill), making it a fun weapon to use at close and medium ranges in Call of Duty Warzone. The gun has medium to no recoil depending on the attachments applied. Overall, it is a really strong assault rifle on Caldera.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: ZAC 12B Custom
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Perk 1: Steady
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
The Diamatti is the best secondary in Call of Duty Warzone right now. It is a solid sidearm which becomes even better when outfitted with the correct attachments.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Agency Supressor
- Barrel: 7.2" Task Force
- Laser: SOF Target Designator
- Magazine: Salvo 30 Round Fast Mag
- Grip: Serpent Wrap
5) QBZ and Panzerfaust
Alongside Vargo, the QBZ is another great Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War assault rifle which is viable right now in Warzone. Even though the gun isn't used by a lot of players yet, it is a must try with the correct attachments.
Recommended attachments:
- Muzzle: Agency Supressor
- Barrel: 15.5" Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum
If players are looking for some easy kills without really worrying about recoil or good movement, then the Panzerfaust is the perfect weapon to pair with the QBZ when things get too sticky. It is the perfect weapon of destruction in Call of Duty Warzone and a great way to explode opponents.